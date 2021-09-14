Second Caldeirão with Mion ‘withers’ compared to the debut · TV News

The second Caldeirão commanded by Marcos Mion “withered” at Ibope in Greater São Paulo compared to the debut. Last Saturday (11), the program registered 14.6 points, while the first edition of the attraction, on September 4, scored 15.9 points and got to give more audience than every Saturday of Luciano Huck this year.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Caldeirão won 29.8% share (participation) of 49% of the total number of televisions connected during the program’s airing, from 4:45 pm to 6:37 pm, in Greater São Paulo.

Despite the drop compared to last week, the attraction of Mion handily beat Record, which scored just 4.5 rating points in direct confrontation.

See below the hearings on Saturday, September 11, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5
How will it be?5.2
It’s from Home7.2
SP111.6
Globe Sports11.6
Newspaper Today12.5
The Best of the Little School11.0
Saturday Session: Top Gun – Indomitable Aces9.9
cauldron14.6
in the times of the emperor18.2
SP220.8
grab hold21.3
Flash Child Hope22.4
National Newspaper24.7
Empire27.4
Gonna Cola19.4
High hours12.5
Boxing Fight Club8.5
Supercine: Stronger Than the World: The Story of José Aldo5.5
Owl 1: Suddenly Pregnant3.9
Owl 2: Taina: The Origin3.9
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
Religious0.2
Brazil truck driver0.7
Speak Brazil Special3,4
Love school2.8
Religious2,3
Special General Balance4.7
Adventure Cinema: SWAT Special Command 24.7
City Alert4.9
Journal of Record6.6
Genesis5.1
Chicago PD4,5
Speaks, I hear you1.7
Religious0.5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.8
Happy Saturday3.1
Henry Danger4.3
Raul Gil Program3.7
Lassie3.3
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin3.3
SBT Brazil3.9
Chiquititas4.6
Bake Off Brazil Cherry Cake3.8
Bake Off Brazil5.0
Impressive News2.7
Archer1.3
SBT Weekly Newspaper1.6

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP