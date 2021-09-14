Second Caldeirão with Mion ‘withers’ compared to the debut · TV News

The second Caldeirão commanded by Marcos Mion “withered” at Ibope in Greater São Paulo compared to the debut. Last Saturday (11), the program registered 14.6 points, while the first edition of the attraction, on September 4, scored 15.9 points and got to give more audience than every Saturday of Luciano Huck this year.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Caldeirão won 29.8% share (participation) of 49% of the total number of televisions connected during the program’s airing, from 4:45 pm to 6:37 pm, in Greater São Paulo.

Despite the drop compared to last week, the attraction of Mion handily beat Record, which scored just 4.5 rating points in direct confrontation.

See below the hearings on Saturday, September 11, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5 How will it be? 5.2 It’s from Home 7.2 SP1 11.6 Globe Sports 11.6 Newspaper Today 12.5 The Best of the Little School 11.0 Saturday Session: Top Gun – Indomitable Aces 9.9 cauldron 14.6 in the times of the emperor 18.2 SP2 20.8 grab hold 21.3 Flash Child Hope 22.4 National Newspaper 24.7 Empire 27.4 Gonna Cola 19.4 High hours 12.5 Boxing Fight Club 8.5 Supercine: Stronger Than the World: The Story of José Aldo 5.5 Owl 1: Suddenly Pregnant 3.9 Owl 2: Taina: The Origin 3.9 Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4 Religious 0.2 Brazil truck driver 0.7 Speak Brazil Special 3,4 Love school 2.8 Religious 2,3 Special General Balance 4.7 Adventure Cinema: SWAT Special Command 2 4.7 City Alert 4.9 Journal of Record 6.6 Genesis 5.1 Chicago PD 4,5 Speaks, I hear you 1.7 Religious 0.5

Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.8 Happy Saturday 3.1 Henry Danger 4.3 Raul Gil Program 3.7 Lassie 3.3 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 3.3 SBT Brazil 3.9 Chiquititas 4.6 Bake Off Brazil Cherry Cake 3.8 Bake Off Brazil 5.0 Impressive News 2.7 Archer 1.3 SBT Weekly Newspaper 1.6

Source: Broadcasters