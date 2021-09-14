Second Caldeirão with Mion ‘withers’ compared to the debut · TV News

The second Caldeirão commanded by Marcos Mion “withered” at Ibope in Greater São Paulo compared to the debut. Last Saturday (11), the program registered 14.6 points, while the first edition of the attraction, on September 4, scored 15.9 points and got to give more audience than every Saturday of Luciano Huck this year.
According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Caldeirão won 29.8% share (participation) of 49% of the total number of televisions connected during the program’s airing, from 4:45 pm to 6:37 pm, in Greater São Paulo.
Despite the drop compared to last week, the attraction of Mion handily beat Record, which scored just 4.5 rating points in direct confrontation.
See below the hearings on Saturday, September 11, in Greater São Paulo:
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.5
|How will it be?
|5.2
|It’s from Home
|7.2
|SP1
|11.6
|Globe Sports
|11.6
|Newspaper Today
|12.5
|The Best of the Little School
|11.0
|Saturday Session: Top Gun – Indomitable Aces
|9.9
|cauldron
|14.6
|in the times of the emperor
|18.2
|SP2
|20.8
|grab hold
|21.3
|Flash Child Hope
|22.4
|National Newspaper
|24.7
|Empire
|27.4
|Gonna Cola
|19.4
|High hours
|12.5
|Boxing Fight Club
|8.5
|Supercine: Stronger Than the World: The Story of José Aldo
|5.5
|Owl 1: Suddenly Pregnant
|3.9
|Owl 2: Taina: The Origin
|3.9
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
|Religious
|0.2
|Brazil truck driver
|0.7
|Speak Brazil Special
|3,4
|Love school
|2.8
|Religious
|2,3
|Special General Balance
|4.7
|Adventure Cinema: SWAT Special Command 2
|4.7
|City Alert
|4.9
|Journal of Record
|6.6
|Genesis
|5.1
|Chicago PD
|4,5
|Speaks, I hear you
|1.7
|Religious
|0.5
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.8
|Happy Saturday
|3.1
|Henry Danger
|4.3
|Raul Gil Program
|3.7
|Lassie
|3.3
|The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin
|3.3
|SBT Brazil
|3.9
|Chiquititas
|4.6
|Bake Off Brazil Cherry Cake
|3.8
|Bake Off Brazil
|5.0
|Impressive News
|2.7
|Archer
|1.3
|SBT Weekly Newspaper
|1.6
Source: Broadcasters
Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP