See Santos related to the match against Athletico – 13/09/2021

Coach Fábio Carille listed 23 Santos players for the match against Athletico this Tuesday, at 21:30 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Carille does not have Léo Baptistão and Velázquez (they were not enrolled in time), Camacho, Danilo Boza and Moraes (already competed in the competition for other teams) and Robson, Luiz Felipe, Madson, Kaiky, John, Kevin Malthus, Sandry and Jobson ( in the medical department).

The main novelty is Diego Tardelli. The attacker improved after the physical reconditioning process and will be an option in the reserve bank.

Without five defenders – Velázquez, Boza, Robson, Kaiky and Luiz -, Peixe must have an improvised defensive midfielder Vinicius Balieiro. Derick, from the under-20, was called to compose the delegation and runs outside. In attack, Marinho started the activity in the vacancy of Marcos Guilherme and could start the duel. Jean Mota replaced Camacho.

The likely lineup is: João Paulo, Pará, Vinicius Balieiro, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Raniel.

Santos lost to Athletico 1-0 in the Arena da Baixada and need two goals difference to advance in normal time. Any win by one overturn takes the decision to penalties. Hurricane has the tie advantage.

See the 23 listed:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Jandrei and Diogenes

Sides: Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Pires

Defenders: Wagner Straw and Derick

Midfielders: Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani, Vinicius Zanocelo, Vinicius Balieiro, Ivonei and Augusto

Attackers: Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga, Raniel, Marcos Leonardo, Bruno Marques, Ângelo, Marinho and Diego Tardelli