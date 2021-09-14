See who are the semifinalists of ‘The Voice Kids’ | 2021

The audience was able to choose their favorite voice and the coaches saved two participants from each team.

+ Excitement from coaches and live voting mark the Quarter Finals of ‘The Voice Kids’

Nine participants were selected and follow with everything for the Semifinal, that happens this next Sunday.

See who the semifinalists are:

The participant from Areia, Paraíba, showed all her talent on the afternoon of Sunday, 12/9, with Dominguinhos’s “Eu just Quero um Xodó”, and went to first to take the public vote to the semifinal.

Isabelly Sampaio sang “Avião”, by Djavan, and got coach Carlinhos Brown’s vote.

Sofia Farah showed a new side by singing “I don’t want a miss a thing” and managed to be saved by Brown in the final round.

Izabelle Ribeiro performed with “Never stop dreaming (Sementes do Amanhã)”, by Gonzaguinha, and moved the audience. It was also one of Gaby’s choices to go to the semifinals.

Izadora Rodrigues, who became known for singing sertanejo hits on the program, innovated by singing “Velha Camisa Colorida” by Belchior. The participant was saved by Gaby in the final round.

Ruany Keveny chose a song by Marília Mendonça to perform. The participant from Rio Real, in Bahia, was from “Whose fault is it?” and won the public vote.

The singer from Guapimirim, Santa Catarina, chose “Disparada” and left the technicians and the public at home silly with so much talent. Gustavo took the public vote and secured his place in the semifinals.

Laís Menezes sang “Sabiá”, a classic by Luiz Gonzaga and Zé Dantas, and was saved by Teló in the final round.

Maria Victória, from Alto Piquiri, Paraná, sang “If God heard me” and moved Teló, who voted for the girl to continue in the competition.

