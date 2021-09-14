Selic will be taken as far as necessary for stabilization, says Campos Neto Por Investing.com



© Reuters



By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – With inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index () at 9.68% in the twelve-month variation ended in August, the president of the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB), Roberto Campos Neto, signaled that the economy’s basic interest rate () will rise as much as necessary for the indicator to return to the levels foreseen in the target regime. The president of the BCB addressed the topic during a panel entitled “Macroeconomic Scenario and Monetary Policy in Brazil” at the Macro Day event, held by BTG Pactual (SA:).

According to Campos Neto, the country has never had so many consecutive clashes on the same side [oferta], which generated a higher-than-expected short-term. Inflation in services with the end of insulation was already anticipated, unlike climate-related problems such as the heat wave in South America, frost and lack of rain.

At the 240th meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to raise the rate by one percentage point to 5.25% per year. With market expectations above those of the Central Bank, Campos Neto guaranteed that the inflation control instrument will be used as necessary.

“When we say whatever it takes (whatever it costs) we have an instrument in hand that will be used in the way it needs to be used and we understand that we can take the Selic to where it needs to be taken so that the goal is converged. This doesn’t mean the BC will react to every high-frequency data that comes out. We have a flight plan that looks to the longer horizon. This does not mean that the objective of stabilizing and converging inflation will not be achieved in the future”, he reinforces.

Exchange

With the dollar systematically above R$ 5, the president of the BCB said that the country is in a fragile moment, but that the biggest devaluation occurred last year. This year, there is volatility, but not an upward trend for the dollar. However, according to him, “part of this volatility is related to the structural purchase at the end of the year” and the Central Bank will have to act on this one-off demand.

Inflation as a global phenomenon

During the presentation, Campos Neto compared the Brazilian scenario with the global one, emphasizing that inflation is not just a problem in the country. Brazil, according to him, would have a high indicator, but close to countries like Russia and India.

The delta variant of the coronavirus, the resumption of the service sector and problems in the supply chain also affect other countries in Latin America and Asia. This phenomenon would be taking longer than expected and should continue in 2022, still according to Campos Neto.

“When persistence increases in some components, there is also a greater pre-purchase. We think there will be a slower normalization, which makes the inflationary process in the world a little longer”, he adds.