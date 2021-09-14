Series in the Week: Sex Education Season 3 premiere and more

This week, Netflix returns with Season 3 of sex education. The British production captivated subscribers and promises major conflicts in the next episodes. The series’ cast features Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Jemima Kirke and Gillian Anderson (as sexologist Jean Milburn).

On Friday (17), Apple TV+ will release the 2nd season of The Morning Show. The series with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Steve Carrell will have a weekly distribution, with episodes being released every Friday.

It is also worth noting that the series in the dark is on hiatus and returns with a new episode just next week on The CW. And CBS, next Sunday (19), shows the 73rd edition of the Emmy Awards, rewarding several important series from the last season.

So, check out the complete schedule with all the Series in the Week!

Monday (13/09)

Y: The Last Man — premiere of the 1st season on FX and Hulu (1×1, 1×2 and 1×3)

The L Word: Generation Q — unpublished episode (2×6)

Roswell, New Mexico — unpublished episode (3×8)

Tuesday (09/14)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father — Season 5 premiere on Netflix

for rent a paradise — Season 2 premiere on Netflix

American Crime Story — unpublished episode (3×2)

Queen Sugar — unpublished episode (6×2)

Robot Chicken — unpublished episode (11×5)

Only Murders in the Building — unpublished episode on Hulu (1×5)

stargirl — unpublished episode (2×6)

supergirl — unpublished episode (6×11)

Miracle Workers — unpublished episode (3×9)

Wednesday (09/15)

Playing with Fire: Latin America — Premiere of Season 1 on Netflix (1×1, 1×2 and 1×3)

Nice job — Season 6 premiere on Netflix

Castle & Castle — Season 2 premiere on Netflix

American Horror Story — unpublished episode (10×5)

Robot Chicken — unpublished episode (11×6)

archer — unpublished episode (12×5)

What If…? — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×6)

Doogie Kamealoha MD — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×2)

Turner & Hooch — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×9)

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens — unpublished episode (2×6)

Thursday (Sep 16)

The Game of Keys — premiere of season 2 on Amazon Prime Video

The Lost Symbol — premiere of season 1 on Peacock

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — unpublished episodes (8×9 and 8×10), series finale

The Other Two — unpublished episodes on HBO Max (2×7 and 2×8)

riverdale — unpublished episode (5×16)

Robot Chicken — unpublished episode (11×7)

Star Trek: Lower Decks — unpublished episode on Paramount+ (2×6)

Under pressure — unpublished episode on Globoplay (4×6)

slasher — unpublished episodes (4×7 and 4×8), season finale

The Outpost — unpublished episode (4×10)

Friday (9/17)

sex education — Season 3 premiere on Netflix

Chicago Party Aunt — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Round Six — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

The Morning Show — premiere of season 2 on Apple TV+ (2×1)

See — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×4)

Truth Be Told — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×5)

Mr. Corman — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (1×8)

ted lasso — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×9)

Robot Chicken — unpublished episode (11×8)

Nine Perfect Strangers — unreleased episode on Amazon Prime Video (1×7)

Sunday (09/19)

73rd Emmy Awards — award broadcast by CBS

The Walking Dead — unpublished episode (11×5)

Scenes from a Wedding — unpublished episode (1×2)

evil — unpublished episode on Paramount+ (2×10)

heels — unpublished episode (1×6)

hard — unpublished episode (2×6)

Chesapeake Shores — unpublished episode (5×6)

Power Book III — unpublished episode (1×9)

animal kingdom — unpublished episode (5×11)

