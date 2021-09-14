‘She cries and remembers what Tarcisio used to do,’ says advisor to Glória Menezes | celebrities

Reproduction/Live Channel Tarcísio Meira and Glória Pires stayed together for 60 years

Glória Menezes remains in the family’s apartment in Rio de Janeiro for an indefinite period, “to get out of that environment in São Paulo, where the image of Tarcísio Meira is too present”, as Tadeu Lima, the actress’ assistant, told Globo.

Last Sunday, Gloria met with her family to pay tribute to her husband on the date that marks the 30th day of Tarcisio Meira’s death. A month after the actor’s death, Glória follows a quiet routine with her children.

The actress regularly walks on Barra da Tijuca beach in the West Zone of Rio, walks around the condominium where she lives and eventually goes to the beauty salon. She doesn’t talk to anyone about the possibility of going back to work.

“Sometimes she cries, sometimes she touches his (Tarcisio’s) name, remembering things, saying that “at this time he would be sitting there doing this and that”. Everything is very much alive in his memory,” says Tadeu. “Glória cries and remembers the things Tarcisio used to do all the time. She’s still very sad, because she was very attached to Tarcisio,” she said.

Tarcísio Meira died in August, aged 85, after five days in the ICU at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, due to Covid-19. Glória Menezes was also infected and admitted to the same hospital, but was discharged. The two were married in 1962 and in 1964, they had the only child in the relationship, Tarcísio Filho.