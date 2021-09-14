Silviano reveals secrets to Téo Pereira

In the next chapters of Empire, Téo Pereira (Paulo Betti) you’ll be able to discover several secrets of the Medeiros family’s past. Willing to write the biography of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), the blogger will be able to extract good information from Silviano (Othon Bastos).

Seeking information about the past of the owners of Império, Téo Pereira gets an interview with Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral). The dondoca is surprised when the journalist asks about her first marriage, revealing that he knows that her first husband left her with nothing. But she disagrees.

However, it will be Silviano who will provide the hottest information that Téo Pereira is looking for. The butler, ready to take revenge on the Commander, seeks out the journalist and offers to interview him. Téo is surprised and makes a date with the butler.

However, Silviano decides to advance the interview and goes to Téo Pereira’s house, leaving him surprised. The journalist thinks that Silviano came to warn him that he was likely to drop out of the interview, but the butler says it’s just the opposite. “Not only will I open the game… I will leave no stone unturned”, promises.

Império is a novel written by Aguinaldo Silva, with the collaboration of Márcia Prates, Nelson Nadotti, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Maurício Gyboski, Renata Dias Gomes, Zé Dassilva, Megg Santos and Brunno Pires, under the general direction of Pedro Vasconcelos and André Felipe Binder, and core direction by Rogério Gomes. She is the winner of the 2015 International Emmy for Best Novel.

