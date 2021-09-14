Simaria has a birthday with a luxurious decoration for her son: “how chic”

Simaria, Simone’s duo, impressed by celebrating their youngest son’s birthday

The singer Simaria, double of Simone, celebrated his son’s birthday. Pawel completed six years of life this Saturday (11).

The boy is the youngest in the family. The sertaneja also has a daughter, Giovanna, 9 years old. Both are the result of her old marriage to Spanish businessman Vicente Escrig.

They have been married for 14 years. However, last August the couple announced their separation.

On the occasion, the singer declared: “it was a decision thought out, very clearly… I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without the man I once loved very much”.

This weekend, for her son’s birthday, the mother had a beautiful party at her mansion. The entire decor was inspired by astronauts, at the request of Pawel.

In addition to lots of lights and a panel full of planets, the friend set up a candy table for the children. The boy also received a double-decker cake with stars and a drawn astronaut.

Simaria even made a beautiful statement to son. “Today is my most beautiful prince’s day! The loveliest child in the world. My beautiful son Pawel, my little partner, and with each passing day, he becomes more beautiful and generous”, wrote the artist.

“I’m the luckiest mother in the world! I love you my little boy, you and your sister give me the strength to follow. Thank God!” concluded the singer.

Internet users were impressed with the party’s decoration. “It was awesome, I love these celebrations at home”, commented a fan. Another wrote: “how fancy”. One person already wished: “May God bless you. It was amazing”.

Among the guests at the party were her sister and partner, Simone. She was accompanied by her family – her husband Kaka and her son Henry.

The presenter Ana Hickmann, a friend of the singers, was also at the event. Pawel’s father, ex-husband of Simaria, did not appear in any photos or videos posted on social networks.

