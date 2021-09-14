Sinister Sextet movie would have been amazing, according to Andrew Garfield

A few years ago, many rumors and news pointed to the official production of a film about the Sinister Sextet, a group of villains from the comics of the Spider man. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. AND Andrew Garfield, who played Teioso for two films, still regrets its cancellation [via Collider].

“I don’t know how close it got, but I definitely had some meetings and it was very emotional. I have to say because I love Drew so much [Goddard], The Secret of the Shack and the other things he did. (…) So it was definitely a fun few months, but life goes on“, said.

Garfield also told the reporter that he hopes the project can get off the ground. “It would have been amazing. I hope that one day he [Drew Goddard] manage to do it, but it would have been amazing”.

The actor spoke with the publication to promote the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, long that star next to Jessica Chastain and which premiered last Sunday (12) at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It’s important to remember that the Sinister Sextet has had a film in development in the past. Before Marvel and Sony released a reboot of the Stubborn, the director Drew Goddard, in The secret of the cabin and Bad Times at the Hotel Royale, was scheduled to write and lead the project. An official cancellation never occurred, but Goddard was released to create and write the TV series for demolisher and Sony dropped the subject.