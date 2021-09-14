SMS completes investigation and identifies three involved in vaccination in Safadão and Thyane Dantas – Metro

Two outsourced employees is servant of the municipality of Fortaleza are indicated by “functional irregularity” in the case of vaccination of the influencer Thyane Dantas, wife of singer Wesley Safadão. The Municipal Health Secretariat of Fortaleza (SMS) released the information in the Official Gazette of the Municipality No. 17.137, of September 6, 2021.

The controversy started after the Wesley Safadão be immunized outside the established place by municipal power, while the digital influencer received a single dose of the vaccine in advance on July 8 — outside the age group established at the time.

“It was found the occurrence of functional irregularity on the part of three employees, one being a public servant, who will have a Disciplinary Administrative Procedure (PAD) in place, and two outsourced workers returned to the contracting company”, confirmed the SMS in a note to Diário do Nordeste. According to the Ministry, the two outsourced employees were returned to the company of origin and no longer provide services to the City Hall.

Dispatch published on the case in the Official Gazette Photograph:

Reproduction/Official Gazette of the Municipality of Fortaleza

Also according to the municipal health agency, the facts found were forwarded to Organs ministerial and police bodies for the investigation of possible practices in disagreement with the Brazilian Penal Code.

The report got in touch with Wesley Safadão’s advisor who informed that the singer will not comment on the matter.

Anti-Corruption Precinct investigates case

On July 15, the couple Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas became target of police inquiry of the Anti-Corruption Police Station (Decor).

In addition to them, Sabrina Tavares Brandão, the singer’s producer, who was vaccinated on the same day at the singer’s location, was also included in the investigation of the case.

See time of vaccination:

Couple, producer and health professionals were heard in a police inquiry.

MPCE continues with Criminal Investigative Procedure

The vaccination process against Covid-19 by the influencer Thyane Dantas, the singer Wesley Safadão and the artist’s producer, Sabrina Tavares, is also under investigation by the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE).

According to the MPCE, 11 people were heard on August 12 and 18, including the three involved in the case and some civil servants in Fortaleza.

On August 26, the Covid-19 Working Group — formed by prosecutors — two other witnesses were scheduled to be heard, including a representative from the Fortaleza Institute of Weights and Measures (Ipem-Fort).