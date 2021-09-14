South Africa expresses interest in hosting the Club World Cup | international football

South Africa is interested in hosting the 2021 Club World Cup, which should be held in December this year. After giving up japan , the president of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordan, told the “AP” news agency that he will make his proposal official to FIFA.

Jordan is due to meet FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura this week, in Lagos, Nigeria. At the time, the South African leader will find out what procedures the country must take to make its candidacy official. To the “AP” agency, Danny Jordan reiterated that he has the support of his country’s government.

The president of the African Football Confederation is also a South African and one detail draws attention to the country’s interest in hosting the Club World Cup. The entrepreneur Patrice Motsepe took over the entity in April this year. He owns the Mamelodi Sundowns, current national champion of South Africa and that, therefore, would have the right to compete in the tournament, if it takes place there.

The president of the South African federation, Danny Jordaan, said he has the approval of the country’s public authorities to release the public in the stadiums, something essential for FIFA to hold the Club World Cup. South Africa is the continent’s most affected country in the pandemic, with more than 2.8 million cases and more than 84,000 deaths. However, the average number of new cases per day is around 4,000 this week, well below those registered months ago.

FIFA has not yet publicly commented on the fate of the competition, but confirmed the information that it will no longer take place in Japan. The Asian nation withdrew from returning to host the tournament due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

2 of 2 Patrice Motsepe is the president of the African Football Confederation: he is a South African and the owner of the current South African champion, who could participate in the World Cup if the tournament goes to the country — Photo: Divulgação/CAF Patrice Motsepe is the president of the African Football Confederation: he is a South African and the owner of the current South African champion, who could participate in the World Cup, if the tournament goes to the country. — Photo: Divulgação/CAF

The Japanese federation counted on the total release of the public to host the matches, which should not happen if the Worlds was on Japanese soil.

FIFA had announced in December of last year that the Club World Cup would return to Japan in 2021. There is still no decision on when the competition will be in its expanded format, with 24 clubs, which was scheduled to be this year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The tournament would return to Japan after four editions: in 2017 and 2018, the UAE was the host, and the last two took place in Qatar. Japan is the country that most often hosted the Club World Cup organized by FIFA, eight. Africa hosted the tournament twice, in 2013 and 2014, in Morocco.

Between 1980 and 2004, the country also hosted the former Intercontinental Cup, which brought together the champions of the Libertadores and the European Champions League and, later, was recognized by FIFA as World Cup.

See the situation of each of the continental cups that give space to the Worlds for their champions:

It is in its semifinal phase, with the matches Flamengo x Barcelona-EQU and Palmeiras x Atlético-MG. The decision is on November 27, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

African Champions League

Asian Champions League

The round of 16 games are set and will be played this week. The tournament decision should only be made at the end of the year.

Esteghlal (Iran) vs. Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Istikol (Tajikistan) vs. Persepolis (Iran)

Al Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) vs. Al Wahda (United Arab Emirates)

Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) x Tractor (Iran)

Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) vs. Kawasaki Frontale (Japan)

Nagoya Grampus (Japan) x Daegu (South Korea)

Jeonbuk Hyundai (South Korea) vs BG Pathum United (Thailand)

Cerezo Osaka (Japan) vs FC Pohang Steelers (South Korea)

Concacaf Champions League

It is in the semifinal with the games: Monterrey x Cruz Azul and América-MEX x Philadelphia Union. Monterrey won the first game 1-0, and América-MEX won the first game 2-0. The final should take place in October.

Oceania Champions League

In June, the OFC (Confederation of Oceania) canceled the tournament for the second year in a row due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The entity nominated Auckland City. Last champion of the continent, Auckland missed the Worlds in February to preserve the social isolation that was maintained in New Zealand.

national champion of the host country