States accuse Petrobras in court of making ‘misleading advertising’ about gasoline prices

SAO PAULO – The governments of 12 states, in addition to the Federal District, filed a public civil action against Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) for “misleading advertising”.

In the lawsuit, filed last Friday (10) at the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories, the states question an advertisement made by the company about the composition of fuel prices.

The rise in the cost of the product at service stations has impacted the income of Brazilian families and the displacement of production due to increases authorized by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

A liter of gasoline was 27% more expensive, from January to August, according to the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL). Last month, the fuel was sold, on average, at R$ 6,119.

Compared to July, the increase was 1.88%. The survey was conducted at 21 thousand accredited retail outlets of Ticket Log, a fleet and mobility solutions management company.

A survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows that gasoline was sold at R$7,219 in the week of August 22 to 28, the last period in which it was disclosed.

The Petrobras campaign questioned in court provides the following information: You [consumidor] Did you know that today Petrobras receives, on average, R$ 2 for each liter of gasoline you use?

According to the process, in which the InfoMoney had access, the state governments claim that Petrobras’ advertising induces consumers to make an error about the price of fuel and, therefore, they ask for the suspension of its broadcast in digital media.

By claiming that it receives only R$ 2 per liter of gasoline sold, according to the action, Petrobras omits the cost of anhydrous ethanol that is mixed with fuel for sale at service stations.

Anhydrous ethanol is added at the rate of 27% for each liter of the mixture.

For the states, this lack of clarity in the information leads to the understanding that it is taxes that drive up the price of the product.

“This makes the consumer believe that the final value of the product is BRL 2 and that the remainder of the price until reaching the final value is due to taxes, especially due to the disproportionate emphasis given to the form of ICMS levy[TaxonCirculationofGoodsandServices”secondexcerptoftheaction[ImpostosobreCirculaçãodeMercadoriaseServiços”segundotrechodaação

The public civil action is signed by the Federal District and the governments of Rio Grande do Sul, Pará, Maranhão, Sergipe, Piauí, Bahia, Amazonas, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Amapá and Minas Gerais.

In addition to suspending advertising, the plaintiffs are asking the court to order Petrobras to make a new report to undo “the mistake”, with the content also being broadcast on the state-owned digital platforms. States also demand the payment of collective pain and suffering.

Sindicombustíveis-DF (Union of Retail Trade of Fuels and Lubricants of the Federal District) was one of the entities that declared “support to the filed public action”.

When contacted, Petrobras said, in a note, that “it will analyze the content of the action and evaluate the appropriate measures”.

