stay on top of the changes implemented in the tool

The Central Bank (BC) recently announced some changes to the instant payment system created in November last year, Pix. That’s because there was an increase in cases of lightning kidnappings and the tool made transactions easier for criminals. So, after requests from banks, the service was limited to R$1,000 for operations carried out between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am.

In addition, the BC also announced the new functions of Pix: the serve and change. Both came into effect on November 29th.

Given the changes, below we separate the main changes to the tool, since its launch, to keep you up to date. Check out!

Limits

The transfer value limitation, between 8 pm and 6 am, was stipulated after requests from banks and fintechs to promote customer safety. BC fixed the value at up to R$1,000 within that time.

In case the user needs to make a movement greater than the allowed, it is necessary to request authorization from the BC. Users who usually receive transfers greater than R$1,000 can request a special account registration.

However, it is only possible to perform this registration within a minimum period of 24 hours for prior registration of accounts in digital channels. The aim is to avoid immediate registration in a risky situation such as robbery or kidnapping.

temporary locks

In cases of suspicion of BC, the user can have their Pix blocked for analysis for 30 minutes during the day, or up to 1 hour at night.

In addition, accounts suspected of applying fraud and scams may get marked as DICT (Transactional Account Identifier Directory) accounts.

Information sharing and security

This change requires all financial companies to share suspicious or fraudulent payment information.

In addition, the BC began to require regulated institutions (such as banks) to establish additional control strategies regarding coups, reporting to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors or, in their absence, to the Executive Board, as well as keep all information available to the BC.

Pix Cashout

Pix Saque is scheduled to come into effect at the end of November and will work similarly to a normal bank draft.

Thus, the user will have to make a Pix to the withdrawal agent (any store or ATM that offers the service), and the person can have the money in bills by reading a QR Code.

Therefore, some commercial establishments, as well as ATMs, may offer the withdrawal.

This new Pix system has certain limits due to security concerns. The withdrawal was set at a maximum amount of R$100 between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am and R$500 throughout the day.

Pix Change

The Pix Troca will be similar to the serve. However, the main difference is that cash in banknotes can be withdrawn during payment of a purchase at the establishment.

In other words, the Pix would only be in the amount composed by the purchase itself plus the amount to be withdrawn. This way, on the account statement, the two amounts will be broken down.

According to information from BC, the two new products will have an optional offer. The decision will be taken by commercial establishments, companies and banking institutions that have ATMs.