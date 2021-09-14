Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – US consumer inflation data for August will be released this morning. Apple’s annual iPhone launch will also take place today. Hurricane Nicholas hits Houston’s east coast, putting new pressure on already overheated LNG markets. Stocks are calm, but Oracle is in the spotlight after its weak balance sheet growth numbers released yesterday.

In Brazil, the federal government is beginning to announce social measures aimed at increasing its support base and leaving the political crisis in the background, although it has a thorn in its “fiscal shoe” with the rise in inflation.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, September 14th.

1. US Inflation

It’s time for the next part of the inflation narrative. US numbers for August will be released at 9:30 am. The rise in prices may have peaked, according to estimates, after the current level of inflationary pressure has frightened many investors in recent months.

The monthly rate is expected to decelerate from 0.5% to 0.4%, while the annual rate is expected to drop from 5.4% to 5.3%. Similar numbers are expected at the core of the index, though much will depend on used car prices, which were responsible for much of the inflation scare this year.

Last month, there were both negative and positive surprises for core inflation figures, with the gradual withdrawal of fiscal stimulus starting to push prices down, offsetting the upward force of ongoing problems in global supply chains.

2. Government prepares for re-election campaign

In an attempt to erase the apex of the political crisis that took place on September 7 and manage to increase his support base, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is starting several social programs, according to the Malu Gaspar column in O Globo .

So far, a housing credit line for police officers and a project that includes low-income families in the social energy tariff have already been launched. For this week, an increase in the amount of financing for Casa Verde e Amarela (formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida) is expected, an insurance policy to prevent construction from stalling and a reduction in interest rates on housing credit with FGTS resources. Caixa will also announce a reduction in the interest of its own house, despite the rise in , according to the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães.

Despite these new programs, the proposal to boost the Bolsa Família gained an obstacle, with the increase in prices compromising the idea. The impact on public accounts may leave no room for Auxílio Brasil (as Bolsa Família will be renamed), which should demand R$ 18 billion more than the current income distribution program.

3. New York futures aside; radar at the Apple Event and Oracle Balance Sheet

US equity markets are expected to open largely unchanged later on, with the market aware of the ability of US inflation numbers to shift expectations for currency policy.

Around 8:45 am, the , and operated stable, with slight drops of around 0.05%. The underperformed on Monday as money returned to cyclical and value stocks in response to an improvement in the US Covid-19 situation.

Actions that will likely be in focus later include Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which will showcase its new generation of 5G-enabled iPhones and a new Apple Watch at its annual marketing event. The event comes just days after a {historic court decision that threatens to undermine the purchasing power of your app store. The implication of this will be lost in the midst of the event that highlights the continuing strength of your core business.

Other stocks in focus will include Oracle (NYSE:) (SA:), which released disappointing revenue figures after closing on Monday.

4. Natural gas futures in tears with shortages in Asia and Europe

Fuel prices continue to soar as energy markets as far apart as Asia and Europe clamor for fuel due to shortages of supplies.

Henry Hub futures hit their highest level since 2014 on Monday and rose another 0.5% to $5,258 per mm Btu in night trading, sucked in by strong contractions in the global LNG markets. Houston’s LNG shipments are not being helped by the arrival of Hurricane Nicholas, which hit the coast in the early morning hours.

UK energy prices have more than tripled since February and have risen by more than 50% this month thanks to low power generation from renewable sources ​​and two unplanned nuclear outages. Spain’s government, meanwhile, was forced to cut taxes on energy bills for the rest of the year on Monday in response to a wave of popular anger.

5. Oil companies after IEA report; API due

Crude oil supplies also contracted further overnight, causing futures contracts to rise 0.4% to $70.70 a barrel and futures to advance 0.42% to $73.82 a barrel. , as the ongoing deficit in the Gulf of Mexico is exacerbated by further disruptions to shipments in Libya.

Nearly 800,000 barrels a day of production are still closed on Gulf platforms, according to government data.

The sentiment was also supported by the International Energy Agency’s monthly report, which said: “strong pent-up demand and continued progress in vaccination programs should support a robust recovery from the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Data from the American Petroleum Institute will be released at 5:30 pm as usual.