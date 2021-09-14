Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder, Creates Space Company | Technology

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple alongside Steve Jobs, announced this Monday (13) a new venture, this time in the space exploration market.

The electronics engineer and programmer teamed up with Alex Fielding, CEO of robotics company Ripcord, to create startup Privateer Space.

The company was designed to “keep the space safe and accessible,” as described in the first business outreach video.

There are still no details about the products or services that Privateer will offer.

The company’s website says they are in “stealth mode” and that news will be shown at the AMOS Tech conference, aimed at exhibiting advances in space technology, which takes place between September 14 and 17, in Maui, Hawaii, United States .

The space exploration market has been targeted by billionaires like Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin), Elon Musk (SpaceX) and Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic).

Blue Origin and SpaceX have been developing rockets that can be reused for years, as well as vying for contracts with space agencies like NASA.

Alongside this, companies target space tourism, competing for wealthy customers willing to pay a small fortune to experience supersonic flight, weightlessness and the visual spectacle of space.

There are also other, more modest endeavors, such as companies that are studying ways to reduce space waste or the implementation of microsatellites to provide an Internet connection.

It’s still unclear in which segment Wozniak’s company, Privateer, will compete.

