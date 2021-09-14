STF again postpones judgment on Flávio Bolsonaro’s jurisdiction in the ‘cracks’ case | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) again postponed the judgment of an action by the Public Ministry of Rio that tries to return to the first instance the investigation involving senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) in the case of the cracks.

The so-called cracks consist in the practice of confiscation, by parliamentarians, of part of the salaries of cabinet advisers.

The judgment was scheduled for the session this Tuesday (14), but the president of the Second Panel, Minister Nunes Marques, did not make the inclusion of the topic on the agenda official.

The initial forecast was that the topic would be discussed in the session on the 31st. The defense of Flávio Bolsonaro informed that he could not follow the judgment on that date and asked for a postponement, which was granted by the Second Panel.

As the STF groups meet on Tuesdays, and the 7th of September was a holiday, the forecast was for the theme to be resumed on the following Tuesday, the 14th – which should not happen.

The MP asks the STF to overturn the court decision that recognized Flavio’s privileged jurisdiction and, with that, defined that the case should be tried in the second instance, by the Special Body of the court.

This decision was taken by the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the TJ of Rio. With it, the case left the hands of first instance judge Flávio Itabaiana, of the 27th Criminal Court.

For the MP from Rio, Flávio Bolsonaro does not have the right to privileged jurisdiction because the STF has already defined that the guarantee is valid only for cases in which the alleged crimes are related to the mandate, or were committed due to the position.

At the time of the cracks case, Flávio Bolsonaro was a state deputy in the Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly (Alerj).

Lawyers claim that the politician would have the right to privileged jurisdiction because, when he was elected senator, he just “swapped” the Legislative House, without a break. The defense argues that this constitutes a kind of extended term.

The rapporteur of the case in the Second Panel is Minister Gilmar Mendes. The Attorney General's Office and the Federal Attorney General's Office have already taken a stand in the case in favor of the privileged jurisdiction of Flávio, son of President Jair Bolsonaro.