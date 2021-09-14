STF must suspend MP that amends Marco Civil da Internet, says Aras

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, sent to the Supreme Court, this Monday (13/9), six opinions in which he defends the provisional suspension (injunction) of the effects of Provisional Measure 1.068/20201 until the final judgment of the merit by the Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court.

The rule, edited by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), last week, deals with the use of social networks, especially content moderation.

For Augusto Aras, “it is prudent to await the deliberation of the National Congress on meeting the requirements of relevance and urgency in the edition of MP 1.068/2021, in view of the peculiarities of its processing, without prejudice to the subsequent analysis of compliance with those same requirements by the Federal Supreme Court, within the limits defined by the Court’s own jurisprudence”.

The manifestation of the Attorney General of the Republic was in six direct actions of unconstitutionality (ADI) filed against the MP by various political parties. For the associations, by preventing the companies that own the networks from determining the exclusion, cancellation or suspension, in whole or in part, of services and functionalities of accounts or profiles present in them, the rule violates constitutional precepts. For this reason, they require the granting of a precautionary measure to immediately suspend the effectiveness of the MP.

In the opinions, the PGR highlights that the processing of the provisional measure follows the simplified regime adopted by the National Congress during the covid-19 pandemic. In this context, he points out that the legislative proposal has already received more than 170 amendments and requests for return to the President of the Republic for unconstitutionality. Thus, “because it involves one of the most complex issues in the current stage of evolution of fundamental rights and guarantees”, he defends a broad debate on the subject.

Aras also emphasizes that the complexity of the current social and political context with a demand for conflict mitigation instruments, combined with legal security reasons “justifies the suspension of Provisional Measure 1.068/2021, with the provisions of the Civil Framework Law of Internet that enable the moderation of providers without the contested legal limitation, at least while the matter is not debated in a legislative environment.” According to him, the sudden legal amendment of the Civil Law for the Internet by MP 1.068/2021, with a tight deadline for adaptation, and provision for immediate liability for non-compliance with its terms creates legal uncertainty for the companies and providers involved, especially because it is a matter with so much evidence for social interaction nowadays.

Finally, the attorney general points out that the Bill (PL) 2,630/2020, called the Fake News Law, is being processed in the National Congress, which seeks to discipline matters covered by the provisional measure under analysis. For him, it is prudent to await the definition of the opposing values, after a wide and legitimate debate, in the appropriate area. “In this scenario, it seems justifiable, at least as a precautionary measure and while innovations in the legislative environment are not debated, to maintain the provisions that allow the moderation of providers in the manner established in the Civil Law of the Internet, without the changes promoted by MP 1.068 /2021, thus favoring legal security, in order not to cause inadvertent disturbance in this environment of intense social interaction”, he concludes.

The lawsuits were filed by the Brazilian Socialist Party – PSB (ADI 6991), Solidarity (ADI 6992), Brazilian Social Democracy Party – PSDB (ADI 6993), Workers Party – PT (ADI 6994), New Party (ADI 6995) and Democratic Labor Party – PDT (ADI 6.996).

The lawyer Marco Sabino, of the Freedom of Expression Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), considers that the PGR’s statement is on the right path. “The scenario of legislative instability, caused by the MP that regulated the moderation of content by social networks, recommends that the MP should have its effectiveness suspended. The PGR understood that the urgency and relevance of the MP should be analyzed by Congress, however, it recommended the immediate suspension of the effects as it understands that the matter deserves further debate, especially to debate complex issues such as understanding whether the MP deals with or not on citizenship, one of the allegations of the ADINs proposed against the normative act”, he said.

In addition, he highlighted that the MP hinders the action of providers to avoid situations of hate speech, offensive and harmful, considering that article 19 of the Marco Civil da Internet provides support to hold the provider responsible for abusing content moderation. Finally, he understood that the MP causes legal uncertainty for the providers involved, after almost 7 years of legal permission to moderate content.

With information from the PGR Press Office

