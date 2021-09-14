Stock market advances with market correcting lows generated by Bolsonaro – 09/13/2021 – Market

The Brazilian stock market made adjustments on Monday (13), which allowed the Stock Exchange to partially recover from the departure of investors last week due to the tension generated by the coup-rooted demonstrations promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) .

On a day of relative calm in the country’s political news, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, closed up 1.85%%, at 116,403 points.

In the economic field, the weekly market survey by the Central Bank raised to 8% the projections for the basic interest rate for 2021 and 2022 due to the advance of inflation. Estimates last week were 7.63% for 2021 and 7.75% for 2022.

This revision of the projections for the Selic was already expected by the market and had its impact dampened by the evaluation of investors that the political tension after the Pocketist protests resulted in stock sales below the real value, according to chief economist of Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sachez .

Last week, the Ibovespa accumulated a fall of 2.26%, while the dollar rose 1.58%.

“What happens now is the oversold reversal [sobrevendido, o que no jargão do mercado significa que os preços caíram abaixo dos valores reais], because, despite the political fights, companies continue to generate value and many ended up being underpriced”, says Sanchez.

The dollar fell 0.83% on Monday, quoted at R$ 5.2230, also reflecting the climate of relief in the domestic market, according to Zeller Bernardino, a foreign exchange specialist at Valor Investimentos.

“After being heavily pressured by the protests on September 7th, the dollar opened the week in decline, with investors relieved by the decrease in political tensions”, says Bernardino.

Paula Zogbi, investment analyst at Rico, believes that the correction movement of this second was boosted by the positive scenario for investments abroad. “We have the correction and also a lot of the external scenario”, says the specialist.

Among the many positive factors abroad, actions in Argentina advanced after primary elections indicated that the conservative opposition could win mid-term elections in November. The Merval index, the main Argentine stock exchange, increased 5.50%.

“The Brazilian stock exchange benefits marginally from the Argentine performance because investors buy emerging country indices, which are also made up of the Ibovespa”, comments Zogbi.

In Wall Strett, Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed with highs of 0.76% and 0.23%, respectively, while Nasdaq ended with a slight drop of 0.07%.

Brent oil, world reference, rose 1.06%, to 73.69 dollars (R$ 384.58).

The appreciation of the commodity contributed to Petrobras shares (PTR4) to close this second with an appreciation of 3.51%, also exerting a positive impact on the Brazilian stock exchange.