Suspected coup that killed Juliana Paes and Murilo Rosa is arrested in SP

A man accused of being part of a gang that applied blows to famous people, such as Juliana Paes and Murilo Rosa, was arrested today in Jacareí, in the interior of São Paulo. Both actors sue the group for embezzlement.

Wanted by UOL, the SSP-SP (Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo) reported that the police, while carrying out a search and seizure warrant, seized a 38-caliber gun in a suspect’s wardrobe, who was detained in the act for ” illegal possession or possession of a restricted-use firearm.”

The gang that applied the coups is made up of at least four people.

In May of this year, the São Paulo Court rejected a request by the Public Ministry for preventive detention of the four, considering that “the defendants were not arrested in flagrante delicto, there was no use of serious threat of violence and all of them are primary and without a record criminals.”

However, even in the process, to which the report had access, judge Pedro Luiz Fernandes Nery Rafael states that “according to the elements already included in the investigation, there are strong elements indicative of the occurrence of the crime of embezzlement.”

The lawsuit has been processed at the Central Criminal Forum Barra Funda, in São Paulo, since April 2019.