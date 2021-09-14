Suspected of applying coup used proximity with businessman and player to approach Juliana Paes and other famous | Paraíba Valley and Region

The 41-year-old man arrested this Monday (13) on a farm in Jacareí (SP), suspected of being part of a gang that applied blows to celebrities, including actors Juliana Paes and Murilo Rosa, told the Civil Police that he managed to get closer to celebrities by knowing a football player and a businessman, who helped in direct contact with the victims.

Despite being accused of being part of the scheme, he was arrested for illegally carrying a weapon and ammunition during a search and seizure action, as the court denied the request for his arrest for the crime of embezzlement. The weapon found with him has a scratched number and he was taken to Jacareí jail.

According to his testimony to the police, the football player introduced him to the businessman who had direct access to the famous. None of them had their name revealed and the suspect made no mention that the two were part of the scheme, just explained how he managed to get closer to the victims in a way that would convey credibility in the approach.

According to his speech to the Civil Police, he also said that he was the victim of another member of the gang, who had fled with all the money and caused him a loss of R$ 1 million.

He was denounced with three other people for scams in which they took money as an investment by famous artists and sportsmen with a promise of financial return of up to 8% of the amount invested per month (read more about how criminals work below).

The man, whose occupation was the profession of driver, used the farm in Jacareí as a permanent address since March. He had leased the property in 2019 which was being looked after by an employee until he decided to move in – there are no details on the source of the money to invest in the property.

He acquired the farm in the Jardim Santana neighborhood to raise cattle for fattening. The animals, valued at around R$ 200 thousand, were sold in the Vale do Paraíba region.

The case is being investigated by the civil police of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The gang was composed of at least four people: two people who convinced the victims and intermediated the application and a couple who received the money and, supposedly, was supposed to make investments in the purchase of used vehicles through a shell company.

The victims were convinced by the gang that they would receive a profit between 4% and 8% per month. The investment foresaw, as the scammers explained, the acquisition of used cars on the market at low prices. Then, the association would resell these cars to dealers at a premium.

The money received, however, did not come from the investment, but from new victims who joined the scheme. The criminals passed on, in the first months, some financial return to the victims, to give some credibility to the business and to make the victims to bring new interested parties to the scheme.

In this way, they took as victims actors like Juliana Paes, who lost R$480,000 to the swindlers, as well as actor Murilo Rosa and former player Luiz Fabiano.

