Talking to Vasco, Nene forwards termination with Fluminense

A desired return by a considerable part of Vasco’s fans should even occur. Midfielder Nene is forwarding, this Tuesday morning, the contract termination with Fluminense. O THROW! found that the player is attuned to the São Januário club, he should return to the club he defended between 2015 and 2018.

The news of the agreement to cancel was released last night by the channels “Raiz Tricolor” and “Machão da Gama”. In Tricolor das Laranjeiras since July 2019, Nene had been running out of space in recent months. The non-renewal at the end of this year was a natural path and is thus being anticipated.

The decision has been taken since this Monday and will be formalized in a meeting with President Mário Bittencourt this Tuesday.

At Vasco, Nene led a team that almost managed to make the historic reaction the maintenance in the first division in 2015. Then he participated in the season of return to Serie A, in 2016. Confirmed his return to São Januário, he will have the role of guiding the midfield in another sprint, this one for access.

At Fluminense, Nene was the team’s top scorer in 2020, with 20 goals and seven assists. This season, he is the leader in goal passing, with six, and has hit the net five times. However, it had already been losing ground with Roger and became even third option with Marcão. With the change of scheme, the midfielder was only entering the field in the final stretch of matches.