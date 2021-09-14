TAUBATÉ FOLLOWS VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19 THIS TUESDAY – Taubaté City Hall

The Municipality of Taubaté continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and this Tuesday, September 14th, it continues the vaccination of adolescents aged 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 years old WITH comorbidities, disability, pregnant and postpartum women. There will also be vaccination with the 2nd dose for Education Professionals, return for the 2nd dose of the immunizing agents Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer, and the beginning of the application of the additional dose “3rd dose” for the elderly aged 88 years or older, who took the 2nd dose at least 06 months ago.

For comorbidities, the Table created by the State Government, which lists those included as priority for vaccination, should be observed.

Adolescents must present at the vaccination post, ID, CPF and SIM card (Municipal Computerized System) or proof of residence in Taubaté in their own name, or in the name of the father or mother, as well as a copy of the medical document that proves the comorbidity.

Everyone who has already taken the Influenza vaccine must present the vaccine card for verification of dose intervals. Pregnant women must also present the prenatal card and postpartum women must present the Birth Certificate – DNV or the baby’s birth certificate).

If the minor is not in the presence of 01 responsible adult, vaccination may occur upon presentation of the Term of Assent, Available here, and at the bottom of the page, duly filled in and signed by the parents and/or legal guardians, in accordance with the provisions in art.142 of the Statute of the Child and Adolescent, which this Term is retained in the health service that will proceed with the vaccination.

Vaccination hours remain from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm in all rooms participating in the campaign.

– The application of the 1st dose for 12-year-old adolescents WITH Comorbidities, Pregnant Women, Postpartum women; for Education Professionals and also for the application of the 2nd dose of the immunizing agent Pfizer will be at UBS Mais Aeroporto, UBS Mais Chácara Reunidas Brasil, UBS Mais 3 Marias I, UBS Mais Mourisco, UBS Mais Gurilândia and ESF Novo Horizonte.

Education professionals must present RG, CPF or SUS Card, and the vaccination card, the 1st dose being carried out in Taubaté, and if they took the Influenza vaccine, they must present the vaccine card to verify the interval of doses (interval 14 days).

For the 2nd dose of Pfizer, it is important to pay attention to the return date scheduled in the vaccination card and bring your ID, CPF and proof of receipt of the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, applied in Taubaté and if you took the vaccine against Influenza present the vaccine card for verification of the dose interval (14 days interval).

– The application of the additional dose “3rd dose” for the elderly aged 88 years and over will take place at Drive Thru on Avenida Walter Thaumaturgo (Avenida do Povo) and in the vaccination rooms of Pamo Baronesa, Pamo Bosque da Saúde, Pamo São Pedro , Pamo Cidade Jardim, ESF Esplanada Santa Terezinha, ESF Piratininga and ESF Vila Marli.

Attention, the elderly who will receive the additional dose must have received the application of the 2nd dose for at least 6 months. RG, CPF and proof of receipt of the 2nd dose against COVID 19 applied in Taubaté must also be presented, and if you took the vaccine against Influenza, you must present the vaccine card to verify the interval of doses (14 days interval).

– For those who should receive the 2nd dose of the immunizing agent AstraZeneca, the vaccination sites are Drive Thru da Estiva, ESF Água Quente, ESF Ana Rosa, ESF Continental, ESF Estoril, ESF Marlene Miranda, ESF Planalto, ESF Santa Isabel, ESF Santa Tereza , ESF São Gonçalo, ESF Vila São José, Pamo Belém, Pamo Bonfim, Pamo Jaraguá, Pamo São Carlos and Pamo São João. in bad weather or bad weather the vaccination will be done at the health unit.

– For those who should receive the 2nd dose of the immunizing agent Coronavac, the vaccination sites are Pamo Baronesa, Pamo Bosque da Saúde, ESF Esplanada Sta Terezinha, ESF Piratininga, ESF Vila Marli, PAMO São Pedro, PAMO Cidade Jardim.

The City Hall emphasizes that it is important to comply with the return date scheduled in the vaccination card and bring your ID card, CPF and proof of receipt of the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, applied in Taubaté.

– Vaccination also continues for adult pregnant women and puerperal women, with or without comorbidities, with the application of 1st and 2nd doses of Coronavac, at Pamos Baronesa and Bosque da Saúde and at the Women’s Center located at Rua Benedito Cursino dos Santos, 202 – Center.

It is essential to present the child’s birth certificate for postpartum women and a follow-up and/or prenatal card or medical report for pregnant women.

Check the table of comorbidities classified by the State Government for vaccination below: