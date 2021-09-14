The arrival of thousands of immigrants on the British coast that generates diplomatic war between the UK and France

  • Lucía Blasco
  • BBC News World

A group of about 40 migrants arrive via the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) at Dungeness Beach on August 4, 2021

Credit, Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Photo caption,

Many migrants are rescued by the RNLI, an organization that saves lives at sea

The relentless influx of migrants now crossing the English Channel in increasingly precarious boats has put France and the UK on opposite sides.

According to the British Interior Ministry, another 14,000 people tried to reach the country through the straits, exceeding 2020 numbers.

Just last week, more than 1,500 people crossed the English Channel. And in a single day at the end of August, 828 made the crossing, a new record set.

“The numbers are unacceptable, so we are acting on all fronts,” British commander Dan O’Mahoney, responsible for monitoring the waters separating Britain from France, said in August.