The Enemy – Stadia Game Director leaves job by position on Google Cloud

The former game director of Google Stay, jack buser, left to assume a relatively similar position in another division of the company, the Google Cloud.

According to a website report ZDNet, Buser is expected to help forge and strengthen the relationship between Google Cloud and developers and publishers interested in using the platform through its various products and services.

“Google Cloud sees incredible growth across all industries, and games are one of the key verticals we’re investing in”, declared a representative of the division to the site.

The company also declares that the exchange of Buser’s positions will help Stadia itself by saying that the new partnerships can be used by both divisions.

Announced and launched in 2019, Google Stadia promised to be a new power in the gaming market and the relatively new and unexplored cloud gaming industry.

While Google is one of the top names in cloud computing, and its cloud gaming technology is touted, the service simply didn’t take off in its first two years.

In February of that year, Stadia closed its internal studios and began a restructuring process based on partnerships with developers and publishers.

In 2021, we will expand our efforts to help developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and bring games directly to their players.”, said the executive at the time Phil Harrison. “We believe this is the best way to transform Stadia into a sustainable and long-term business that helps grow the industry.”

… Which looks essentially the same as Google Cloud’s plan involving the gaming industry at the moment, which makes it all somewhat redundant.

Harrison remains general manager of Stadia, but the former director of the service’s game development division, jade raymond, formed a new studio in March, the Haven Entertainment Studios.