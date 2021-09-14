The Sims: From Worst to Best, According to Critics

Sometimes life is very difficult. Work, relationships, study, family, responsibilities, finances… it’s so much that we get tired just thinking about all the chores of the day. As the world of video games is for overflowing and relaxing, nothing better than simulating what our perfect life would be like.

This crazy idea could only come from the mind of a genius like Will Wright, who created so many games that we love. You asked a lot and here’s the one from Worst to Best of the franchise the Sims. These are our criteria, pay close attention:

The grades presented are based on the Metacritic grade aggregator. If the title was released for more than one platform initially, we’ll take the grades for each version and do an arithmetic average.

We considered the main games in the franchise and some spin-offs.

We do not consider the mobile and portable versions, but it will be possible to see exclusives from one of these platforms.

9. MySims (2007) – 69 (Wii, PC)

Lastly, we have MySims, released in 2007. The title is a spin-off of the franchise the Sims, bringing the characters in very cute versions with a Chibi footprint instead of more realistic lines.

The player’s task is to rebuild an entire city, opening houses and establishments that attract new residents. A very interesting new feature is the expansion of the creation mode, which even allows you to create objects using diagrams with the building blocks section. Another difference from the characters is that they don’t have needs like hunger and sleep.

Analysts found the constructions intuitive and flexible, and praised the presentation “simple and cute”, but criticized the almost non-existent social dynamics and the diagram collection system that is basically a grind. Your grade is 69.

8. The Sims Online (2002) – 70 (PC)

Eighth, we have The Sims Online, released in 2002. It was an MMO where players could live as Sims in a fully online environment for a monthly fee of $9.99. It had four cities with special rules, with the most curious being Dragon’s Cove, which was known by players as “hardcore city” for presenting several differentials that made the game difficult, such as items costing twice their normal value. The title also had skills, jobs and even an economy entirely managed by the players.

In 2007, Electronic Arts decided to reshape the title, releasing a major update and renaming it as EA-Land, but this change did not last long since in 2008 the company closed the project for good.

Analysts said it was quite interesting in terms of interactions with other players, but the money was almost useless as it was only used to build houses with objects. Your grade is 70.

8. the Sims 4 (2014) – 70 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Also in eighth place is the Sims 4, released in 2014. The title brought as main novelty the creation of the Sims, changing the sliders for selections with the mouse and the end of the clothing limitation by categories, with players being able to choose any clothing and put on any outfit they want.

Other features worth mentioning are the merger of purchase and construction, an emotion system that differs from the mood system of previous titles, three worlds in the basic package, and an online content sharing service.

Analysts praised the colorful visuals, robust and accessible building and shopping systems, fantastic audio, and hilarious actions caused by the multi-tasking and thrills system, but it ended up being criticized for the small structures that hamper gameplay with multiple Sims. and by several features present in previous games that were pruned or removed. Your grade is also 70.

We couldn’t move to the next one on the list without talking about expansions first. So far, the game has received 11: At Work, Join the Gang, City Life, Cats and Dogs, Seasons, Towards Fame, Tropical Islands, College Life, Sustainable Living, Snow Fun and Country Life, launched between 2015 and 2021.

7. The Sims Stories (2007-2008) – 70.6 (PC)

Seventh, we have The Sims Stories, three spin-off titles that were released between 2007 and 2008. The first was The Sims Life Stories, who accompanies both Riley Harlow, who moved from SimCity to Four Corners and started a new life with his aunt Sharon, and Vincent Moore, a millionaire who is in search of his true love.

the second is The Sims Pet Stories, who accompanies Alice, a woman in financial difficulties and puts her Dalmatian on a dog show to earn some money, and Stephen, a successful man who must learn to deal with an unpleasant guy who has decided to move in with him.

Finally we have The Sims Castaway Stories that features only one story and the player can choose David Bennett, Jessica Knight or create the Sim himself, who were on a cruise that ends up sinking, with the survivors being taken to an island where they will have to learn to survive.

The titles have slight differences between them, with Life Stories using the same mechanics as The Sims 2 for the consoles, Pet Stories being like the expansion pets in The Sims 2 and Castaway Stories bringing differentials such as currency and clothing according to the game’s theme and a more rustic clock than the one we used.

Games received similar reviews, with some recurring criticism being the impossibility of creating their own stories, which was changed in the third title, the long loading screens and various bugs, but mostly praised for their low price and weak minimum requirements, which ran on any computer at the time. Putting the three together, we have the grade 70.6.

6. The Urbz: Sims in the City (2004) – 71 (PS2, Xbox, GameCube)

The Urbz: Sims in the City, from 2004, is a spin-off of the franchise released exclusively for the consoles. The story follows a protagonist who leaves his mother’s house to live in an apartment in SimCity. It brings a gameplay very similar to the first game in the series for consoles.

A curious thing is that EA has partnered with the Black Eyed Peas group to not only have their songs in the game, but also to include the singers in the game, with the first interaction being inside a club early in the campaign.

Analysts at the time praised the eclectic soundtrack, colorful environments and characters, less rigorous time management, and easier-to-use social options, but it was criticized for its cluttered interface, long loading screens, constant bugs, graphical slowdowns, and separate modes for purchase and construction. Your grade is 71.

5. The Sims Mobile (2018) – 73 (Mobile)

Fifth, we have the most recent title on the list. The Sims Mobile, launched in 2019, came exclusively to Android and iOS cell phones and has gameplay similar to that of the Sims 4 and The Sims FreePlay.

The player can do the same things as in the aforementioned games, such as creating your character, building your house and taking care of your Sims. Actions demand energy, which can be earned by fulfilling missions or through microtransactions.

The title was criticized for its system that basically forces the player to spend real money, but was praised for its easy gameplay and mechanics very similar to those found in computer titles. Your grade is 73.

4. The Sims Medieval (2011) – 77 (PC, Mobile)

The Sims Medieval, released in 2011, puts players to live a luxurious life (or not) during the Middle Ages. The big goal in it is to build a successful kingdom that matches the Kingdom Ambition chosen at the beginning of the game.

One of the main differences compared to other games in the series, besides the change of Era, is the system of quests that must be chosen and followed by the player, which together with the hero system, with nine types available, gives a more than grip. RPG to game.

The title was praised for its animations, the various ways to solve the missions and the hero system, but criticized for the lack of freedom to live the way you want, for the missions that become repetitive after a certain time and some classic elements with many restrictions. Your grade is 77.

3. the Sims 3 (2009) – 86 (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii)

And we got to the podium with the third main game in the series. the Sims 3, released in 2009, expands on its predecessors by bringing an open world system where players can move freely around the neighborhood without having to wait for loading screens.

The game also brings a greater variety of jobs, personality traits, clothing options, construction options and careers, even bringing a feature to create worlds from scratch.

He was widely praised for the freedom to explore the city, the charming audio and visuals, the balance between sandbox and specific goals, the robust authoring tools and the massive amount of content, but criticized for some bugs and pathfinding issues. Your grade is 86.

The game has a total of 11 expansions that are Around the World, Ambitions, Late Night, Generations, Pets, Showtime, Supernatural, Seasons, University Life, Paradise Island and In the future, which were launched between 2009 and 2013.

two. The Sims 2 (2004) – 90 (PC, PS2, Xbox, GameCube)

Second, we have the second main game in the series, The Sims 2, released in 2004. The game brought as new features the aging of Sims going through all six stages of life and the incorporation of 3D graphics that allow a 360º view of the environments.

It does not stop there. The game also features the genetics system, which makes the child of a couple look very similar to their parents, in addition to more detailed visuals, career rewards, cleaning skills, exercise clothes, food affecting the characters’ bodies. , and a weekly cycle of time.

The game was praised for its great gameplay, for expanding and improving everything that the original title brought, for the customization options and for the new systems implemented, but criticized for the amount of bugs. Your grade is 90.

The game has a total of eight expansions that are College Life, Nightlife, Open for Business, Pets, Four Seasons, Bon Voyage, Free Time and apartment life, launched between 2005 and 2008.

1. the Sims (2000) – 92 (PC, PS2, Xbox, GameCube)

First we have the Sims, released in 2000. The game is a suburban life simulation in which players control the Sims, customizable characters that may or may not represent real-life people. They have physiological needs, relationships and jobs.

The title has an isometric view, you can create and customize your own houses, all characters speak in the language known as Simlish, there is no clear objective and it is possible that your character will die, which will make the reaper appear.

The title was acclaimed at the time for its gameplay, for the freedom to create your own stories, characters and houses, for its innovative mechanics and for being a game that embraced both hardcore and casual gamers. Your grade is 92.

Before we wrap up, let’s talk about expansion packs. He received seven expansion packs: Enjoying Life, Partying, Appointed Meeting, On Vacation, O Bicho Vai Pegar, Superstar and Magically, released between 2000 and 2003.