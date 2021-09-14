Thiago Neves responds to criticism from a Sport fan on the networks: “I do everything, even buy showers” | sport

After the defeat by Internacional – which kept Sport sunk in the relegation zone -, Thiago Neves used social networks to rebut comments in relation to athletes “disturbing the environment” on Ilha do Retiro. Reserve in the last round, the attacking midfielder responded to a fan classifying the accusation as unfair.

– Disturbing environment? I think you’re quoting the wrong person, I do everything to make the environment good even going through all that we are going through, even buying showers, equipment for physiotherapy, some ties for the gym, besides fruit… And other things I buy from my pocket to try to make the environment good to work.

In the publication, the fan mentions the name of Thiago Neves – in addition to striker André and defensive midfielders Ronaldo and Betinho. List against which the attacking midfielder responds.

“Don’t tell me I’m disrupting the environment, first try to find out about things so you can go out posting something and earn a good reputation. Ronaldo and Betinho neither play nor receive an opportunity…”

Sought, the president of Sport, Leonardo Lopes, did not answer the calls until the moment of this publication. But the board claims that the cases cited by Thiago Neves took place during the last term.

At 16 min of the 1st half – sure submission by Thiago Neves do Sport against Chapecoense

Thiago Neves returned to acting in the last round, after being suspended in the confrontation against Athletico. With the defeat to Internacional, Sport remained in 19th place in the table and with 17 points – being five behind the first club outside the relegation zone. Scenario in which the attacking midfielder still complements:

– They can talk about the field but not outside it, even more inside the club. Everybody talks, it’s not a good time, even on and off the field, these four are the ones who like the club the most and we know it will be normal for the pressure to be greater on them.

“It’s unfair to target these charges on the four of us since we’re a group of 30 or more players.”

1 of 2 Thiago Neves responds to Sport fan critics — Photo: Reproduction Thiago Neves responds to Sport fan criticism — Photo: Reproduction