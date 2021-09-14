Thiago Neves says he bought ‘even showers’ for the club

Midfielder Thiago Neves, from Sport, rebutted a criticism made by a fan revealing that he had bought “even showers” to help the club’s financial crisis.

The statement was made on Twitter, in response to a follower who posted the following sentence: “Ronaldo, Betinho, André and Thiago Neves want to disrupt the environment? Wait until the next shipment.”

Indignant, the experienced player denied that he wanted harm from the team and mentioned other items that he would have donated to the CT facilities.

“Turn the environment upside down? I think you’re quoting the wrong person. I do everything to make the environment good, even going through all that we’re going through, even buying showers, physiotherapy equipment, some ‘ties’ for the gym, besides fruit… “, he wrote.

“Everybody talks, the moment is not good even on the field and off it. These four that they mention are the ones who like the club the most and we know that the greater pressure on them will be normal”, continued Thiago Neves.

Finally, he also said that he purchased some items for the club precisely to “try to make the environment good”.

“And other things I buy out of my pocket to try to make the environment good for us to work, so don’t tell me I’m disrupting the environment, first try to find out about things so I can go out posting something and earn kudos. Ronaldo and Betinho neither play nor opportunity receive…”

O UOL Sport sought out Sport for an official position on the subject. As soon as the club responds, the score will be updated.

