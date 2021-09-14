‘This is the model I’m going to bet on’

After leading his 1st training session last Sunday, Fernando Diniz was introduced this Monday as the new coach of the Vasco.

At his press conference, the coach was asked if he asked the board for reinforcements to seek access to the Serie B, but escaped on a tangent, preferring to praise the current cast.

“As for signings, we are seeing internally (with the board). I like the cast (of Vasco) a lot. There are one or another (player) that I’ve worked with. I played against and others that I wanted to take but I couldn’t,” he said .

The coach also assured that he will try to implement his famous style of play, based on exchanges of passes, ball possession and offensive, at Cruzmaltino, despite the team playing differently with the previous commanders (Lisca and Marcelo Cabo).

Despite this, he also admitted that the team should be concerned with the defensive phase, as this has been Vasco’s great Achilles heel in Serie B.

“About the (game) model, there are more important things. The fact that I like to be more offensive doesn’t change the need to know how to defend yourself,” he pointed out.

“Throughout my career, I’m improving day by day. Every time the team attacks very well, it will probably be defending well. We have to know how to attack, so that we can defend ourselves. It’s on this model I’ll bet”, followed.

“There are teams that play reactively and score a lot. that’s what we’re going to try to do by the end of the year,” he added.

Diniz also denied that he is bothered by the constant criticism he receives for not giving up his most extreme convictions.

“I don’t suffer from it. I have a growing conviction. The labels are bad. If there is a proposal for a beautiful game, that favors football as a whole, that the fans like the result, it’s a characteristic that I I have,” he explained.

“It’s not because you have a tendency to play forward, that you’ll defend badly. In all the teams I managed, at the best moments, we attacked well, scored a lot of goals and conceded little. people are going to pick it up here in Vasco,” he observed.