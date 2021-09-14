Tiny Tina’s Wonderland gets paid upgrade from PS4 to PS5 • Eurogamer.com

PlayStation has recently come under fire for charging for PS4 to PS5 upgrades for its games, but it’s not the only one to adopt such a tactic to earn some extra bucks. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from 2K Games will also get a paid upgrade.

The FAQ available on the official website warns that the PS4 version can run on PS5, but it won’t have the necessary optimizations. For this, players will have to pay for the upgrade to the PS5 version. The price of the upgrade has not yet been revealed (a reasonable bet is to assume it will be 10 euros).

Another alternative, to avoid the upgrade cost, is to purchase the more expensive editions, which include both PS4 and PS5 versions. In the case of Xbox, things get bizarre. It is stated in the FAQ that there is no way to upgrade from Xbox One version to Xbox Series X.

The text is in Brazilian Portuguese, but you can understand:

“The Xbox One Physical Edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Standard Edition is playable on Xbox Series X, but cannot be upgraded to Xbox Series X version and will not receive enhancements for Xbox Series X“.

In other words, Xbox One gamers who later transition to the Xbox Series X will be forced to buy the game again if they want to take advantage of the performance optimization for the console.