Tito Ortiz exalts Anderson Silva and thanks him for a ‘gift’ to his wife

If the pre-fight atmosphere between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz was hot, after the confrontation between them it seems that all enmity remained inside the ring. After the Brazilian knocked out his opponent last Saturday (11), still in the first round, in a duel under the rules of professional boxing, the two sealed peace with a gesture of ‘Spider’ that moved the American.

On social networks, Ortiz thanked Anderson Silva for giving his ticket back to Los Angeles (USA), the city where he lives, for the American’s wife to stay by his side. The former UFC fighter, who before the fight fired provocations at the Brazilian, this time changed the tone of his rival and exalted his posture.

“I’m on the plane now back to Los Angeles. I think the best thing Anderson Silva has ever done for me and I’m so grateful he gave Amber his first class ticket for her to sit next to me The flight was messed up, I think this company is a mess, and Anderson gave his seat to Amber Anderson Silva, you’re the man I thank you so much. An amazing man Nothing but respect, even after ours fight (laughs). Thank you Anderson. You have my respect forever,” said the former light heavyweight champion (93 kg) of Ultimate.

Tito Ortiz, 46, stood out in the UFC, won the company’s light heavyweight title (93 kg) in 2000 and defended the belt on five occasions. The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s main MMA triumphs were over Chael Sonnen, Chuck Liddell, Evan Tanner, Forrest Griffin, Guy Mezger, Ken Shamrock (three times), Ryan Bader, Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva. His last victory in combat sports came in 2019, when he submitted Alberto ‘El Patrón’, a former WWE member.