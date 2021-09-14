TNT Announces Cafu and Nilmar as Champions League Commentators

TNT has hired former players Cafu, Nilmar and Guilherme Alves to be the commentators for the new Champions League season. Besides them, Rafael Oliveira, ex-ESPN, and other journalists were summoned to the competition that starts this Tuesday, 14.

Tomorrow, the kick will be given in the group stage of the competition. To cover the games, the former players arrived to embody the broadcast team that only had journalists.

Striker Guilherme has an outstanding experience at Atlético Mineiro and was already participating in “De Placa”, the channel’s debate program on Youtube.

Nilmar, who is also forward, is well known for his excellent spells at Internacional and Corinthians, and in Europe he had a remarkable trajectory for Villareal. He had already commented on the Uefa Super Cup final for TNT, a game between Chelsea and his former club, Villareal.

Cafu, on the other hand, is one of the greatest right-backs in the history of Brazil, is the record holder of games for the Brazilian team and was the last captain to lift the World Cup cup.

In addition to the former players, TNT also announced journalists Victor Canedo (ex-Globo), Fernando Campos (ex-EI and DAZN) and Rafael Oliveira (Band and DAZN) and narrator Leandro Mamute.

TNT Sports will broadcast the Champions League until 2024. This season is considered by the channel “The greatest of all times” by the number of stars like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and the phenomenon Haaland.

The final of the competition will be on May 28th, in St. Petersburg, Russia. TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast all games.