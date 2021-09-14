Toyota announces production stoppage at plant in Indaiatuba due to lack of input and provides collective vacations for 1,000 | Campinas and Region

Toyota do Brasil confirmed this Monday afternoon (13) that it will have a temporary stoppage at the plant in Indaiatuba (SP), where there is production of the Corolla sedan model. According to the assembler, the break takes place between October 13 and 22, due to the lack of an input, and the measure will result in the granting of collective vacations to 1 thousand of the 1.5 thousand workers at the plant inaugurated in 1998.

In a statement, Toyota do Brasil highlights that there will be no employee layoffs. “Despite all the efforts we have made over time to manage the lack of inputs that affects the global supply chain, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new stop is inevitable”, says an excerpt of the note. The text also mentions that the employees’ return is scheduled for October 25th.

To G1, the assembler’s press office highlighted that the missing component is a “brake actuator”. The Indaiatuba plant has the capacity to produce 74 thousand Corolla sedan units per year.

“The suspension is due to the interruption of the supply of inputs by a Malaysian supplier due to the closing of the borders of that location due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in that country”, highlights the press office.

Also according to Toytora do Brasil, the other units installed in Brazil, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Porto Feliz (SP) and Sorocaba (SP), remain with their normal activities in the period.

2 of 2 Corollas sedan is produced in a factory in Indaiatuba — Photo: Disclosure Corollas sedan is produced in a factory in Indaiatuba — Photo: Disclosure

In August, the automaker made a temporary stoppage at the Sorocaba unit due to the lack of input, and mentioned that the structure of Porto Feliz was also partially affected. The first factory produces the Yaris (hatch and sedan), Corolla Cross and Etios (export) models; and the other produces the 1.3L and 1.5L engines of the Yaris and Etios, and the 2.0L TNGA engine of the Corolla and Corolla Cross.

“The lack of inputs in the automotive industry is something that has been happening for months, and affecting the entire world, but at Toyota do Brasil we have managed to manage this issue,” he says in a note.