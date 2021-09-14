Tropical storm Nicholas gains strength and could become a hurricane – Jornal O Paraná

Nicholas’ main threat is from heavy rain. The biggest threat of flooding (between 10-14 inches) is in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Nicholas slows down

After passing northwest of the Houston area on Tuesday afternoon, Nicholas is expected to considerably reduce his forward speed along eastern Texas into western Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday.

Significant winds associated with the center are not expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but heavy rains are expected east of the center. This increases the risk of heavy rains in southwest Louisiana.

The risk of heavy rain is greater than conditions for high winds. There is a high chance that coastal counties from east of Matagorda Bay to Chambers County may see large volumes especially late this afternoon through Tuesday.

Via Climatempo Information by Claude Aultman (Stormgeo)