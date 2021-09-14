Tuchel confirms absences of Kanté and Pulisic in Chelsea’s Champions League debut

Chelsea will have problems for the confrontation against Zenit for the debut of the UEFA Champions League, this Tuesday (14), with Space and HBO Max, from 15:50. The current champions welcome the Russians at Stamford Bridge, in Group H of the biggest club competition in the world, without N’Golo Kanté and Christian Pulisic.

The two midfielders are in the final stages of recovery from the medical department and coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed at a press conference this Monday (13) that they are out of the match.

Christian (Pulisic) didn’t train with us today. He’s still in a state of recovery and individual training, so he’s not ready yet. N’Golo (Kanté) trained twice yesterday and returned to training today, but the Champions League game comes a little early for him. Let’s not take a chance on him right now this time of season.”

Kanté’s recovery, however, is more advanced than Pulisic. Chelsea’s coaching staff expects the French midfielder to train normally next Friday (17) with the rest of the group and to return to the pitch in the derby against Tottenham, on Sunday (19) for the Premier League.

Last weekend, Chelsea beat Aston Villa in London 3-0 and took the vice-leadership of the Premier League, with 10 points won. In the match, Kovacic and Saúl formed the duo to contain the Blues midfield.