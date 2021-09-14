two new entrants are announced in preview

“A Fazenda 2021” announced the two new participants of the 13th edition of the reality show. The news was announced by Rodrigo Faro in the premiere of the program shown today by Record TV.
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funkeiro was the first confirmed of the night. The artist, who has been successful since the release of the hit “Ela Quer” in 2013, has more than 7 million followers on social networks.
The singer also stood out in his career because of problems with the police. In 2016, he was arrested for driving at high speed without a license.
He was also prevented from traveling without legal authorization after being seen in a clandestine casino. Flamengo striker Gabigol was also found in the same place in March of this year.
The artist also left a message for fans after being announced on the reality show. “Let’s go, family. We’re counting on you,” said the singer.