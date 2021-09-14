two new entrants are announced in preview

“A Fazenda 2021” announced the two new participants of the 13th edition of the reality show. The news was announced by Rodrigo Faro in the premiere of the program shown today by Record TV.

MC GUI

The 23-year-old funkeiro was the first confirmed of the night. The artist, who has been successful since the release of the hit “Ela Quer” in 2013, has more than 7 million followers on social networks.

Related Marina Ferrari from ‘A Fazenda 2021’ would have had a threesome with Boca Rosa Nicole Bahls: ‘I would go back to The Farm 10 more times and accept the BBB’ ‘Fazenda 2021’ will have a new presenter; remember everyone and their gaffes

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by MC GUI (@mcgui)

The singer also stood out in his career because of problems with the police. In 2016, he was arrested for driving at high speed without a license.

He was also prevented from traveling without legal authorization after being seen in a clandestine casino. Flamengo striker Gabigol was also found in the same place in March of this year.

The artist also left a message for fans after being announced on the reality show. “Let’s go, family. We’re counting on you,” said the singer.