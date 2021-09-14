Unimed Insurance Reaches 1.2 Million Health Lives | SEGS

Seguros Unimed started September with a new milestone: surpassing 1.2 million health customers, including beneficiaries of health insurance and dental plans sold by Unimed Odonto, the group’s dental company. In line with the purpose of caring for people, which has guided its operation for over 31 years, the Company is ranked among the best and largest in the country, according to rankings in the specialized press.

“The achievement of this important and symbolic milestone is the result of the intensification of the Insurer’s commercial strategies, with the development of partnerships that allow the offer of products and the provision of services to be qualified and differentiated. One of the highlights is the synergy with the Unimed System, which guarantees Seguros Unimed customers nationwide service through exchanges. We act in a coordinated manner aiming at care efficiency and excellence in the service provided”, says the president of Seguros Unimed, Helton Freitas.

According to the commercial superintendent of health and dentistry, Rodrigo Aguiar, customer focus is one of the Company’s strategic guidelines. “In this context, the quality of care and health care, combined with the wide coverage of the products, guarantee a very satisfactory experience with the services offered by the group”, he highlights.

Seguros Unimed has also intensified its investments in innovation and technology, automating and digitizing processes with an emphasis on its business models and assistance strategy. From 2018 to 2020, more than R$94 million were allocated to the renovation of its technological park, R$38.6 million of which last year alone.

One of the most recent highlights was the implementation of the 24-hour Medical Teleorientation platform, available via application and with a resolution rate higher than 98.8%. There have been more than 225,000 assistances carried out so far. In addition, the company made available online consultations with experts in various specialties in its SuperApp, which also has an emotional health platform. Another highlight is the focus on new health care and remuneration models for the service provider network, with the aim of improving care and ensuring more efficiency in the operation.

Quality assured

For the fifth consecutive year, the Insurer is in the range of excellence in the Supplementary Health Performance Index (IDSS) 2020. The Company achieved the maximum score in the official assessment of the sector. Unimed Odonto, on the other hand, achieved its best score in the historical series, also in the excellence index.

“The sector’s assessment reflects the Company’s concern to grow with sustainability, ensuring service throughout the country, guaranteeing a differentiated reception and integral health for our customers”, adds Aguiar.

About Unimed Insurance

Seguros Unimed is the insurance group and financial arm of the Unimed medical cooperative system, present in 84% of the national territory. With a trajectory of 31 years in the market, the Company serves 6 million policyholders in the Health, Dentistry, Life, Pension (open and closed) and Elementary Branches (with property and medical liability insurance) segments. Since 2019, it has also worked in the management of financial resources for the cooperative system, with the creation of InvestCoopAsset Management. The group has more than 1,400 employees at the Headquarters and Relationship Center, in addition to 22 other regional offices across the country.