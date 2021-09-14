Unintentionally, Leticia Bufoni releases Italo Ferreira’s number on the networks: ‘Mó mancada’ – Sports

the skater Letícia Bufoni, one of the representatives of Brazil in the Tokyo Olympic Games and a reference in the sport, he placed the gold medalist in surfing Italo Ferreira in a real ‘stolen’. The 28-year-old paulista posted a screenshot on social networks in which she made a video call to her friend, but did not realize she was revealing the number of the native to her nearly 300,000 followers.

The result was a shower of messages destined for Italo’s cell phone, which took the situation lightly and thanked the fans. On Twitter, users had fun with the situation and took the opportunity to put the Brazilian surfer of the moment in their conversation groups.

“Thanks for the messages guys! But I had to change the number. @LeticiaBufoni now there are 2 skateboards”, joked Italo on his official profile.

After realizing her mistake, Leticia posted relaxed tweets and made fun of the situation. “Mum blunder! Leave the boy alone… if not he’ll kill me hahaha”. Then, the 2015 World Skateboard winner retweeted Italo’s post and said: “A friend like me, I don’t need enemies!!!”

The winner of the first edition of surfing in the Olympics is in Trestles, California, for the dispute of the WSL Finals, the competition that will define the world champions for the 2021 season. In addition to Italo, Brazil has Gabriel Medina, leader of the ranking, Philip Toledo and Tatiana Weston-Webb In the event. The final, scheduled for this Monday, was postponed to Tuesday due to heavy fog.

Leticia was present at the first edition of 2021 of SLS, the World Skate Street League, held in Salt Lake City, United States. At the time, the Brazilian was unable to qualify for the decision and saw her biggest fan, Rayssa Leal, winning the stage with a spectacular maneuver at the end.