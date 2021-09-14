Unvaccinated couple dies leaving 4 children and one unnamed baby

A nurse and a teacher who were married died within two weeks of complications from covid-19, leaving five children orphans, including a newborn. The couple was not vaccinated and had not yet chosen a name for the baby.

The story of Davy Macias, 37, and her husband, Daniel, 38, was shared by family members on a Go Fund Me page, where an online kitty was created to help pay the hospital bill.

The couple’s other children are aged 7, 5, 3 and 2 years old and are in the care of family members. Davy was a nurse in Oakland, Calif., and was seven months pregnant when she contracted the virus. She had to be hospitalized in August and was intubated when she gave birth. She died on August 26, without knowing her daughter.

“My mother and I visited her in the last few days, in that bed… it’s an image that will stay with me. She touched many people’s lives. When she was here, she always sought the good for her patients,” said the Davy’s sister Vandana Serey to the KABC channel. She believes the couple, infected with the Delta variant, contracted the virus during their recent vacation.

Two weeks later, Daniel, who was already hospitalized with very compromised lungs, could not resist. He died on September 6, also without knowing his daughter.

“He was trying to breathe and he said ‘if no one got vaccinated, I would advise them to do it now,'” Vandana said. The family did not explain why the couple did not take the vaccine, but reported that Davy always reinforced the care with the covid and asked everyone to protect themselves, mainly because of the experience in the hospital.

According to the aunt, the couple’s children are doing well, despite their sadness at the death of their parents. On Saturday, they received three truckloads of campaign donations. As for the baby, it continues to evolve.

“Baby Macias is fantastic. She is gaining weight and even showed a little smile,” said the family, who has not yet chosen the name of the newborn, in a note.