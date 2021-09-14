Up to 78% Discount PS4 Games on Amazon

Playstation 4 physical games are discounted up to 78% on Amazon. This is a great chance to secure big hits like God Of War, Grand Theft Auto V, Cyberpunk 2077 and more. If you already own Sony’s next-gen PS5 console, don’t worry. Due to backwards compatibility many PS4 games run in high definition on PlayStation 5. Below, the IGN Brazil highlights five PS4 games with Amazon discount*. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations God Of War – Hits His revenge against the gods of Olympus is now past, and Kratos lives like a common man in the lands of monsters and Norse gods. And it is in this inhospitable and unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same. God Of War – Hits costs R$ 68.90 on Amazon. Grand Theft Auto V

cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor and biomods. You play as V, an outlaw mercenary behind a unique implant that holds the key to immortality. You can customize cyber gadgets, your character’s skill set and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the decisions you make define the story and the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 costs R$ 61.09 on Amazon.

Days Gone

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh environment two years after a devastating worldwide pandemic. Play as Deacon St. John, a wanderer and bounty hunter who follows a crooked path, struggling to survive while searching for a reason to live.

Days Gone costs R$49.90 on Amazon.

eternal doom

Experience the best combination of speed and strength by destroying enemies in multiple dimensions with this new chapter of intense first-person combat. Doom Eternal puts you in the shoes of the relentless Doom Slayer to destroy demons.

Doom Eternal costs R$54.50 on Amazon.

