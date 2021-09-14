US reduces alert level for Americans not to visit Brazil due to Covid-19 | World

According to information published by the US State Department, this means that the recommendation, which previously was that Americans expressly “avoid” traveling to Brazil, is now that they “reconsider” their plans to come to the country.

In short, the US government officially follows in no way recommending that its citizens come for a walk in Brazilian territory.

“Unvaccinated travelers should avoid non-essential travel to Brazil,” says the CDC website, which further states that “due to the current situation, all travelers may be at risk of obtaining and spreading Covid-19 variants” here.

In addition to Covid, the US continues to advise Americans to be careful with crime in Brazil. It is recommended that they avoid border regions and stay in areas of “informal housing” (such as slums and communities). There is also a specific warning on the State Department’s website so that the satellite cities of Ceilândia, Santa Maria, São Sebastiao and Paranoá, around Brasília, are not visited at night for security reasons.