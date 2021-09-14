Vaccination against Covid-19 in the metropolitan region of Belém: see who can be vaccinated by September 18 | For

Vaccination against Covid-19 follows this week in cities in the metropolitan region of Belém on Tuesday (14).

Bethlehem opens a new recap for applying the first dose exclusively to people born between 1992 and 2002. 9am to 5pm at 25 vaccination points throughout the city, (see the locations below).

Ananindeua continues applying the second dose of Pfizer this Tuesday (14). The target audience is people with a second dose scheduled until the 28th of September. The eight vaccination points work from the 8am to 1pm, (see the places at the end).

Already Marituba has immunization of adolescents from 12 years old at fixed and itinerant points. Those who have already reached the date of the second dose can also look for the vaccination points, (check the places and times at the end).

In all cities, you must present RG, CPF and proof of residence. In the case of teenagers up to 18 years of age, it is necessary to be accompanied by a guardian. In the second dose, the ID and vaccination card are enough.

What to do if you missed the date or need to anticipate the vaccine

The Municipal Health Department of Belém (Sesma) receives requests from those who have lost or need to anticipate the Covid-19 vaccine.

The request can be made by email, at the address [email protected], and is analyzed by the secretariat team that gathers the leftover doses at the vaccination posts and makes it available again to those who made the request. know more.

people with comorbidities must present, in addition to RG, CPF, proof of residence, you must bring a copy of the report, certificate or medical prescription that proves comorbidity or permanent disability and which will be retained at the point of vaccination.

THE proof of disability it can also be done by submitting a copy of one of the following documents: medical report; free public transport cards that indicate a disability; APPD wallet; proof of BPC; documents evidencing assistance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units in the care of people with disabilities; official identity document with the indication of disability or any other document that indicates that it is a person with a disability and will also be retained at the point of vaccination.

already the pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women who will receive the first dose, in addition to the documents listed, must carry a copy of the exam, report, certificate or medical prescription that proves the pregnancy or puerperium.

Criteria for the inclusion of People with Disabilities:

Sesma understands that people with non-apparent permanent disabilities cannot be distinguished from this priority group and, as long as they present some proof of condition as described above, they will be included in the priority group. People with motor impairment that causes great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs should be vaccinated. People with great difficulty or inability to hear (who use a hearing aid) should be vaccinated. People with great difficulty or inability to see (even with corrective lenses) should be vaccinated. People with any permanent intellectual disability (which limits their usual activities, such as going to school, playing, etc.) must be vaccinated.

Vaccination locations in Belem:

Boulevard Shopping Belém – Parking G6. Av. Visconde de Souza Franco, 776. Redoubt; Placido’s house – Annex of the Social Center of Nazareth, next to the Basilica parking lot; Cassazum. Avenida Duque de Caxias, nº 1375, district of Marco; Castanheira Shopping Center. Rod. BR 316, km 01, 3rd floor. Cultural space; Colégio do Carmo. Travessa Dom Bosco, nº 72, neighborhood of Cidade Velha; Uepa School of Nursing. Avenida José Bonifácio, nº 1289, Guamá district; Cosmopolitan Faculty. Avenida Tavares Bastos 1313, Marambaia; Fiber. Avenida Gentil Bittencourt, nº 1144, district of Nazaré; Fungrove. Avenida Nossa Senhora da Conceição, District of Outeiro; CCBS-Uepa Gym, corner of Perebebuí and Almirante Barroso; Mangueirinho Gym. Avenida Augusto Montenegro, nº 524, Mangueirão district; Icoaraci. Master Raimundo Cardoso School of Arts and Crafts. Tv. dos Andradas, 1110 – Ponta Grossa; Icoaraci. Church of the Foursquare Gospel. Travessa São Roque, 789, Cruzeiro; Icoaraci. Parish of São João and Nossa Senhora das Graças. Pius XII Square, nº 148; IFPA Campus Belém – Av. Almirante Barroso, 1155- Marco; gospel church Quadrangular. Barão de Igarapé Miri, on the corner with 25 de Junho, Guamá neighborhood; Flywheel. Padre Eduardo State High School, R. Rodrigues Pinajé, 998; flywheel. Abel Martins Municipal Elementary School. Rua Lalor Mota, 551, Carananduba; Shopping Park – Entrance to the Alameda de Serviços; Shopping Bosque Grão-Pará, exclusive car entry through the Cidade Cristal Condominium access (access D) and pedestrian entry through the Workers Highway access (access G); Shopping Patio Belém, 3rd floor, store 358; Uepa CCSE: University of the State of Pará – Center for Social Sciences and Education. R. do Una, No. 156; unama. Avenida Alcindo Cacela, nº 287; Unifamaz. Avenida Visconde de Souza Franco, nº 72, neighborhood of Reduto; Federal University of Pará (Viewpoint of Rio/UFPA-Campus Guamá). Rua Augusto Corrêa, 01, Guamá.

Vaccination sites in Ananindeua

Foursquare Church Flare of Fire – Cidade Nova 2 UBS Paar Assembly of God – Maguari Cathedral of Faith Church – Industrial District UBS Jaderlândia Cristo Rei Parish – Guanabara Universal Church – Aura. Universal Church – Águas Lindas

Itinerant vaccination sites in Marituba

Wednesday (15) – Covered court – Viver Marituba residential – Opening hours: 6 pm to 10 pm

Friday (17) – Jardim dos Eucalyptus Complex – Opening hours: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Saturday (18) – Praça do Conjunto Beija-flor – Opening hours: 17:00 to 21:00

Fixed vaccination sites in Marituba

USF União (Rua São Francisco S/N. Bairro União) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

UBS Gilson Rufino Gonçalves (Tv. Antônio Maria Brito, 10 – Bairro Decouville) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

UBS Nossa Senhora da Paz (Rua Da Divisa S/N. Nossa Sra. Da Paz Neighborhood) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF Nova Marituba (Imperial Subdivision S/N. Bairro Nova Marituba) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF Betânia (Pass. Cametá S/N. Bairro Pedreirinha) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF Riacho Doce (Rua Dos Navegantes S/N. Riacho Doce) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF Manoel Paiva (TV. Oitava, Quadra 8, 13 – Agrovila São Pedro – Neighborhood Decouville) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF São João (Rua João Marinho S/N. Bairro São João) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF Cristiano Cláudio Torres (Residencial Viver Melhor) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF José Coelho Serrão (Rua Da Sagre S/N. Bairro Boa Vista) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF Haifa Gabriel (Rua Antônio Armando S/N. Bairro Almir Gabriel) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF São Francisco (Rua Da Cerâmica S/N. Bairro São Francisco) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF Adalúcio Calado (Praça Jarbas Passarinho S/N. Dom Aristides district) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

USF Santa Clara (Av. Paula Roberta S/N. Bairro Santa Clara) – Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm.

Hospital Augusto Chaves (Br 316-KM12) – Opening hours: 6 pm (evening) to 6 am (morning)

Saturday (18) – USF Uribora(Rua Do Uriboca S/N. Bairro Uriboca) – Opening hours: 8am to 2pm.

USF Celina Lameira (Rua São Francisco S/N. Bairro São Francisco) – Opening hours: 08:00 to 14:00.

USF Santa Lúcia (Rua Alfredo Calado, Pass. 20 de Setembro Nº 08. Bairro Santa Lúcia) – Opening hours: 08:00 to 14:00.

USF Bela Vista (Rua São José S/N. Bairro Bela Vista) – Opening hours: 8 am to 2 pm.

Hospital Augusto Chaves (Br 316-KM12) – Opening hours: 6 pm (evening) to 6 am (morning)

Criteria for comorbidities:

Cardiac arrhythmias (with clinical importance and/or associated heart disease: atrial fibrillation and flutter; and others). Cancer. Hypertensive heart disease (left ventricular hypertrophy or dilatation, atrial and ventricular overload, diastolic and/or systolic dysfunction, damage to other target organs). Congenital heart diseases (Congenital heart diseases with hemodynamic repercussions; hypoxemic crises; heart failure; arrhythmias; myocardial involvement). Hepatical cirrhosis. Cor-pulmonale and Pulmonary hypertension (Chronic Cor-pulmonale, primary or secondary pulmonary hypertension) Diabetes mellitus. Cerebrovascular disease (Ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke; transient ischemic attack; vascular dementia). Chronic kidney disease (Chronic kidney disease stage 3 or higher (glomerular filtration rate < 60ml/min/1.73 m2 and/or nephrotic syndrome). Diseases of the aorta, great vessels and arteriovenous fistulas (Aneurysms, dissections, hematomas of the aorta and other large vessels). Severe hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell disease and thalassemia major). Stage 3 arterial hypertension (systolic PA180mmHg and/or diastolic ≥110mmHg regardless of the presence of target organ damage (LOA) or comorbidity). Stages 1 and 2 arterial hypertension with target organ damage and/or comorbidity (systolic BP between 140 and 179mmHg and/or diastolic between 90 and 109mmHg in the presence of target organ damage and/or comorbidity). Resistant Arterial Hypertension (HAR). When blood pressure (BP) remains above the recommended goals with the use of three or more antihypertensive drugs of different classes, in maximum recommended and tolerated doses, administered frequently, appropriate dosage and proven adherence or controlled BP in the use of four or more antihypertensive drugs. Immunosuppressed (solid organ or bone marrow transplanted individuals; people living with HIV; active systemic immune-mediated rheumatic diseases and using a dose of prednisone or equivalent > 10 mg/day or receiving pulse therapy with corticosteroids and/or cyclophosphamide; other individuals in use of immunosuppressants or with primary immunodeficiencies). Cardiac insufficiency. Cardiomyopathies and pericardiopathies (cardiopathies of any etiologies or phenotypes; chronic pericarditis; rheumatic heart disease). Morbid obesity (Body Mass Index (BMI) ≥ 40). Severe chronic lung diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary fibrosis, pneumoconiosis, bronchopulmonary dysplasia and severe asthma (recurrent use of systemic corticosteroids, previous hospitalization due to an asthma attack). Valve prostheses and implanted cardiac devices (bearers of biological or mechanical valve prostheses; and implanted cardiac devices (pacemakers, cardio defibrillators, resynchronizers, medium and long-term circulatory assistance). Coronary syndromes (chronic coronary syndromes: stable angina pectoris, ischemic heart disease, post acute myocardial infarction). Valvulopathies (valvular lesions with hemodynamic or symptomatic repercussions or with myocardial involvement, stenosis or aortic insufficiency; stenosis or mitral insufficiency; stenosis or pulmonary insufficiency; stenosis or tricuspid insufficiency, and others).

Covid-19 vaccination in PA: questions and answers

VIDEOS about vaccination and other news from Pará