Vaccination against HPV is below target in DF; vaccine is part of the PNI

posted on 9/13/2021 5:29 PM / updated on 9/13/2021 5:48 PM



(credit: Myke Sena/MS)

The vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV) is recommended by the National Immunization Program (PNI) for girls between 9 and 14 years old and boys between 11 and 14 years old. The Federal District (DF) was a pioneer in immunization against HPV, in 2013 it started vaccinating girls and in 2017 for boys. But this year, the rate of vaccination against the virus is below the target expected by the PNI, which is 80% of the target audience vaccinated.

From 2013 to June 2021, about 41.2% of girls received both doses of the vaccine. Between 2017 and June 2021, around 24.3% of boys received both doses of the vaccine. This year, the DF was among the four units of the federation that vaccinated the least male students, with only 44.1% of this public immunized. Among teenagers, the vaccination rate is between 80.8%.

Nurse in the technical area of ​​immunization at the Health Department, Milena Fontes, says that this lower than expected rate is due to the population’s lack of knowledge about the immunization agent and the virus, in addition to the difficulty of accessing health services and misinformation about vaccines contribute to the result.

Every year a multivaccination campaign is carried out, which is also valid for the HPV vaccine. The campaign, which is scheduled to start in October, is aimed at updating the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents.

Where to get vaccinated in DF

The vaccine against HPV is available in the basic health units (UBSs) of the DF and is also offered in the private network. Girls and boys who are within the age group to get the vaccine should receive the two doses six months apart.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

HPV is a sexually transmitted infection and can cause genital warts, anus and neoplasms such as cancer of the cervix, penis, mouth and anus. Warts can be caused by non-cancerous HPV types, but in some cases they can cause cancer.

Clinical signs may include warts on Organs genitals or on the skin. Subclinical signs are diagnosed through specific tests and must be done regularly, including the observation of the presence of warts and screening such as Pap smears. These tests are available at all basic health units.

Prevention against HPV

It is common, in some cases, that the patient does not develop symptoms, but can still infect other individuals through sexual contact. Despite being one of the best options to protect against sexually transmitted diseases, condoms do not guarantee 100% protection because transmission can also occur through contact with the genital part that the condom cannot reach. Therefore, the best form of prevention remains the vaccine.

In the female public, the vaccine prevents cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina and anal region, reflecting in the reduction of warts and in the incidence and mortality from this cause. In the male public, the vaccine helps to prevent cancer of the penis, anus, throat and genital warts.

*With information from the Health Department