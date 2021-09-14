‘Vaccination passport’: details of the measure that takes effect this Wednesday in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Rio begins to demand this Wednesday (15) that cariocas and tourists present proof of vaccination against Covid to enter places of collective use. According to Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD), the “vaccination passport” is a “opening preparation” of the municipality.

Of the four mayoral decrees with details of the measure, published at the end of last month, three had to do with the need for proof of vaccination.

In the presentation of the epidemiological bulletin, on the day the norms were decreed, Paes also said that he wants a tourist in Rio, but “vaccinated tourist”.

“If the person is from a part of Brazil and wants to visit Rio for a vacation, now in September or October, they will be very welcome. But know that, to attend the city, your vaccination card will be charged”, he stated.

UNDERSTAND below how the measurements will work:

what serves as proof

The proof required by the city may be presented as follows:

digital vaccination card from ConnectSUS;

from ConnectSUS; the own physical booklet;

letterhead of the Municipal Health Department.

I only took the 1st dose, now what?

Those who only took the first dose and are waiting for the second application must also present proof, proving that the time for the second dose has not yet arrived – the city has presented a calendar with deadlines for vaccination (see the calendar below).

Cariocas will have to prove vaccination to enter places of collective use from September

DEBATE : Is ‘vaccine passport’ a good idea or discrimination?

: Is ‘vaccine passport’ a good idea or discrimination? OUT THERE: How proof of vaccination works elsewhere

What is provided for in the decrees?

Proof of vaccination for enter places of collective use ; Proof of vaccination for perform elective surgeries (non-emergency); Proof of vaccination for continue receiving the Carioca Family Card ; And the extension of restrictive measures in town until September 20th.

What are the places of collective use?

gyms , swimming pools, training and fitness centers and social clubs;

, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and social clubs; Olympic villages, stadiums and sports halls;

movie theaters , theaters , concert halls, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and skating rinks;

, , concert halls, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and skating rinks; entertainment activities, except when expressly prohibited;

places of visitation tourist , museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, amusement parks , theme parks, water parks, presentations and drive-in;

, museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, , theme parks, water parks, presentations and drive-in; conferences, conventions and trade fairs.

The decree states that each establishment must carry out the entrance control., as long as it does not generate agglomeration.

Bars, restaurants, malls and stores were not included in the decree and they are free to enter — as long as they respect the rules of social distancing already in force.

How to download ConnectSUS?

The app is available on Android and iOS systems. You must have an account on the gov.br portal, which gives access to different federal government services.

Once connected, just click on Vaccines in the field Quick Actions; then, Digital Vaccination Card. If you prefer, print the document.

The City of Rio created a channel for the population to ask questions and solve problems in the Connect SUS.

Restriction for elective surgeries

Also from next Wednesday, elective surgeries will be restricted to vaccinated. The measure applies to both the public network and private hospitals.

Elective surgery is any non-urgent procedure, usually scheduled and in some specialty — such as the removal of cataracts from the eyes. Emergency operations are cleared.

Carioca Family Card, surgeries, airports…

The city hall informed that the need to prove vaccination for people are submitted to elective surgeries in public and private networks.

The same was true for people included or who wanted to keep access to the Carioca Family Card Program.

The municipality informed that “the proof of vaccination at airports and bus stations is not planned”.

The city has also prepared a calendar with the deadlines for taking the second dose. The schedule was calculated observing the maximum interval of three months between the two applications.

An example: a 65-year-old from Rio de Janeiro has until September 15 to take the second dose. A 30-year-old from Rio de Janeiro needs to be revaccinated by November 15th.

After these dates, it will no longer be possible to give the excuse that it is not your turn yet.

Extension of restrictive measures

The most recent decree on restrictive measures in the municipality extended until September 20, part of the rules that are already in effect. The use of mask is still mandatory.

Nightclubs, discos & dance halls

follow prohibited , as well as parties with ticket sales in public and private areas.

Bars, cafeterias, restaurants and kiosks

permission to consume only customers sitting with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters

with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters tables and chairs limited to eight occupants

live music allowed

Theaters, concerts and presentations

allowed, with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between participants

40% maximum capacity indoors

60% maximum capacity in open places, with only the public seated