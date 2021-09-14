Vaccination time against covid-19 is extended until 9 pm in 5 Family Health Units – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/14/2021 07:16 am.

The operation will be from Monday to Friday.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade | Vaccination against covid-19 in Feira de Santana

The Municipal Health Department extended the schedule for vaccination against covid-19 and for updating the vaccination booklet in five Family Health Units (USFs) that are part of the Saúde na Hora program.

The USFs Videiras I, II and III in Mangabeira, Campo Limpo I, V and VI, Parque Ipê I, II and III, Liberdade I, II and III and Queimadinha I, II and III are open until 9 pm on Monday Friday.

See here how the vaccination schedule will be on Tuesday (14)

The Saúde na Hora program provides funding for municipalities and the Federal District to implement extended operating hours for Family Health Units (USF) and Basic Health Units (UBS) throughout the Brazilian territory.

Check the address of the Family Health Units:

USF Campo Limpo I, V and VI: Rua Hosita Serafim, S/N

USF Liberdade I, II and III: Rua El Salvador, S/N, Feira VII neighborhood

USF Queimadinha I, II and III: Rua Pernambuco, S/N

USF Parque Ipê I, II and III: Rua Ilha do Retiro, S/N

USF Videiras I, II and III: Rua Iguatemi, S/N, Mangabeira neighborhood

The information is from the Municipal Health Department