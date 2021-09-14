Vaccine Panel: Brazil is 62nd in the global ranking and 4th in total doses

Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

Brazil is in 62nd place in the global ranking of application of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this Monday (13), in relation to every 100 inhabitants. The country has already been in 56th position in this ranking, having dropped to 70th and 64th last month.

Among the countries that make up the G20, group of the 20 largest economies in the world, the country dropped one position and is in 13th. According to data updated by the Agency CNN, Brazil appears with 99.31 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants.

China surpassed Canada and is at the top of the ranking, with 148.74 doses in relation to every 100 people. Canada has 142.90 doses applied. The United Kingdom appears next, with 135.49.