‘Vaccine passport’: find out how to get your covid immunization certificate

Hey, are you from Bahia? So, if you want to continue going to the gym, football games, theater and other activities, you will have to have the second dose taken and the vaccine passport in hand.

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, said on Monday (13) that he will require the “vaccine passport” for access to collective places. According to him, the measure has not yet been taken because those under 40 years old have not yet taken the second dose.

The receipt is very easy to take, call me and I’ll teach you!

If you’ve already taken your first, second, or even a single dose, they should appear in the Connect Sus app. You can access the website Conectasus.saude.gov.br or download the application Conect SUS citizen, which is available free for Android and iOS systems.

Once you find the app, log in normally through your federal government system account. If you don’t have the account yet, the registration is easy, it can be done with a CPF and an email on the government registration website.

After logging into the application, find the tab “Vaccines”, and then click to find the information about the doses, there you will find the date and name of the manufacturer.

After following these steps, if you have already completed the vaccination schedule, when you click on the Vaccines tab you will have the option “Digital Vaccination Card”. There you will find, in addition to your information, a QR Code. This is the vaccine passport.

But, if your doses are not showing after 10 days of vaccination, you need to look for the vaccination site or the municipal office, or the state health department to request that your data be sent and you can issue your vaccination certificate. You can also search online support through the app in the “Talk to Connect SUS” menu.

*Supervised by Chief Reporter Jorge Gauthier