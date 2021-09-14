Vale is close to distributing more dividends with yields of up to 8.5%, says BTG – Money Times

THE Valley (VALLEY3) can advertise dividends in the coming days, point out the BTG (BPCA11) in a quick comment sent to customers this Tuesday (14).

According to the bank, the return on earnings should reach 8.5%.

“We continue with a buy recommendation for Vale, especially with the dividend trigger coming soon. We believe that Vale’s growth story is very good and that the stock seems highly undervalued, even against a backdrop of an iron ore price of US$100 per ton”, he points out.

In the last 30 days, Vale’s shares have melted 13% amid the fall in the price of iron ore.

This Tuesday, the commodity’s values ​​fell for the fifth session, to the lowest price this year with the restrictions of the China on demand.

Around 12h, the roles retreated 1.4%, in the wake of the new decline.

very calm at this time

Even with the drop in iron ore, the commodity still remains at favorable prices, recalls analyst Henrique Esteter, from Investments Guide. For him, it is necessary to be calm.

“The price of iron ore is still attractive. It is important to wait a little longer because we are in the middle of the eye of the hurricane”, he says.

According to André Querne, a partner at Rio Gestão, it is difficult for iron ore to return to around US$ 200. However, the world will continue to demand iron and steel to grow.

“The demand for ore in the world is still very strong. It is a short-term correction for China. If the world remains reasonably calm in the external scenario, the ore will probably remain highly valued”, he points out.

This opinion is reinforced by Flavio Oliveira, head of variable income at Zahl Investimentos, who recalls the infrastructure and stimulus packages launched by governments around the world, especially in the U.S, which passed a trillion-dollar plan, the biggest since Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.

Is it worth having Vale?

In Oliveira’s view, if the investor has an appetite for risk, the mining company is a good buying opportunity.

However, he emphasizes that it is necessary to bear in mind that the commodities sector is quite volatile and that, in the case of Vale, it depends on a very specific buyer, China, a strong state economy.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investments, argues that Vale has a well-organized and well-organized management, huge potential for the coming years, delivers results and has a devalued dollar environment, which encourages exports.

“With a scenario of uncertainty in the electoral scenario next year, many investors will turn their eyes to exporters. It’s still a favorable moment. It’s an interesting action to have”, he adds.

In Querne’s view, Vale continues to have a very strong profit margin and is a good option for those who want to earn with dividends and think in the long term.

“Even with the fall, the company still has cash generation, which represents a distribution of dividends very high for this year and next year. Our opinion is that at this price level, Vale has an interesting appreciation potential, however, in the short term, volatility may remain very strong”, he concludes.

new projections

Last Monday, the mining company reported new projections for 2022. The Brazilian giant hopes to finish 2022 with an iron ore production capacity of 370 million tonnes a year, down from 400 million tonnes in the previous forecast, as it faces delays in projects in the Northern System, where its main mine is located.

According to a presentation made to investors last Thursday, the company foresees a “smooth ramp up” in the Northern System, which currently has a capacity of 203 million tons per year.

For 2021, the capacity of the Northern System will close at 205 million tons, the same number now forecast for the end of 2022.

The company cited delays in the licenses necessary to sustain the level of production, in addition to delays in the N3 and N1/N2 mine fronts.