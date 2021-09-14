Vessoni holds refereeing for Corinthians’ two lost points: ‘Bigger guilty’

Corinthians drew with Atlético-GO, by the score of 1 to 1, in a match valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The goal for the draw by the Goiás, which came in the final minutes of the second half, generated controversy both on and off the field. Journalist Rodrigo Vessoni commented on the arbitration action in the bid.

“It’s unbelievable, even having seen the VAR, confirmed that goal. It’s unbelievable a move, that clearly the player has the participation, the rule says that, he jumps on the ball, he’s interfering with the vision of Róger Guedes, Roger Guedes is not even seeing the ball because he is in the way. Besides, in the end he still bumps into Róger Guedes. If this is not an interference, I no longer know what is“, declared the sectorist in the program Chat with Vessoni, of My Timon, in this Monday.

The equalizing goal began with a foul committed by Marquinhos, who put his hand on the ball. On the kick, Zé Roberto appeared at the entrance to the area to head and equalize the score. The move was reviewed by the VAR, as Montenegro was offside.

The referee saw no participation in the player’s move, who appeared alongside Róger Guedes, and confirmed the goal for the home team. In Vessoni’s opinion, the biggest part of Corinthians’ fault for not having left with the three points of Goiânia was refereeing.

“If I had to choose, because Corinthians was leading a game 1-0, not playing well, but I was 43 and got a goal like that, for me I take arbitration as the biggest culprit. I’m not saying that Sylvinho doesn’t have his share, that the players don’t have it and that the embezzlement and off-field does,” he said.

At the end of the match at Antônio Accioly Stadium, coach Sylvinho participated in a press conference and avoided commenting on the controversy of refereeing, but admitted interference.

Check out this Monday’s program in full

See more in: Brazilian Championship, Refereeing and Chat with Vessoni.