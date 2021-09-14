Vitor Belfort shares Trump’s praise after knockout at Holyfield

Fighter Vitor Belfort shared on social media a video in which he is praised by Donald Trump after Evander Holyfield’s knockout over last weekend. The former UFC champion said he felt proud with the words of the former president of the United States.

“We all have the freedom to dream (…) When Trump spoke about my struggle I felt happy and this path would be a dream for many of you,” he wrote. See full text below.

Belfort won a boxing exhibition bout against Holyfield by knockout last Saturday. The Brazilian’s victory over the 58-year-old three-time world champion came in less than two minutes of combat.

Belfort’s initial opponent would be Oscar De La Hoya, one of the biggest names in boxing, but he took covid-19 and had to withdraw from the fight. Holyfield was called up in a hurry and agreed to face the Brazilian, even though he had his last professional fight in 2011.

After the win, Belfort challenged actor and youtuber Jake Paul to a match worth the equivalent of R$160 million.

See Vitor Belfort’s publication in full:

MY STOCK EXCHANGES ARE UP!

We all have the freedom to dream and this is something everyone can do. There is no price to pay for dreaming and it doesn’t matter who is dreaming, big or small. The difference between dreaming and realizing is in your ability to fight and dedicate yourself to what you wanted for your life. After my struggle when I received the words of the former president of one of the greatest nations in the world, it was something very far away and not something most people would believe possible.

When Trump talked about my fight I felt happy and this path would be a dream for many of you.

Do you know what is the biggest obstacle that will try to stop you? Usually those people who cannot fulfill their own dreams and who are frustrated distill hatred on social media and criticize other people’s achievements.

Don’t be shaken by these nasty comments, as these people suffer and reveal their frustration by criticizing other people.

What lesson do you take from this?