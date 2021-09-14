VMA 2021: check out photos of the meetings that took place this year!

Awards like the VMA are an opportunity for artists to meet, talk, match feats. and take pictures together. It was no different at VMA 2021, held at the Barclays Center, in New York, on Sunday (12/9). Several photos came out of unusual encounters – such as Lil Nas X and Anitta or AJ McLean, From Basckstreet Boys, and Dave Grohl, from the band Foo Fighters. Check out:

Read more:

Winners of VMA 2021

The singer Olivia Rodrigo she was the artist who won the most trophies at the awards: three in total – including Breakthrough Artist and Music of the Year. Lil Nas X, with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

Justin bieber, who was the nominations leader, received two trophies – Artist of the Year and Best Pop Clip, for “Peaches”. BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott and machine gun Kelly were also awarded during the ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion, who was the woman with the most nominations, was not awarded any trophy.